'Terra Madre Will Always Be My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin For Date Night'

It never, ever lets me down

There's nothing I love more than knowing in my gut that the place I'm going for dinner is going to have incredible food.

Even our favourite restaurants can sometimes have an off night, but there's one spot in town I come back to again and again that never disappoints.

My first port-of-call when it comes to choosing where to eat for a chilled, romantic date night in Dublin? Terra Madre.

Once a true hidden gem of the city, its popularity has grown steadily over the past few years, but the basement restaurant has remained true to its honest, rustic cooking and simply perfect flavours - factors which when done well can wow more than any white linen and fancy champagne place.

You walk down the stairs on the quays and instantly you're transported to a sort of Grandmother's living room in Tuscany, where owner Marco strolls around charming everyone in the room, and the chef is sound enough to give you a scrawled list of things to see in Bologna when you mention you're heading there soon.

The menu is printed on flimsy sheets of paper, and you'll often see things crossed off and new delicious sounding dishes written in pen. This is the kind of place that if a last-minute delivery comes in of an amazing product, you can be sure they'll be cooking it up straightaway.

Heavenly pasta, and authentic produce

What's on the menu? Think the likes of creamy, rich burrata that spills its creamy cheese over a plate dotted with caper sprouts and anchovies, each piece bringing out a new taste.

Pastas are handmade and absolutely heavenly. Tiny ravioli filled with cheese, topped with grated black truffle and Parmesan, or agnolotti parcels stuffed with beef braised in red wine.

The room itself is a beaut, all mismatched furniture and can fit 18/20 people at an absolute push.

Tuck yourself away into a corner, gaze into bae's eyes over a chilled glass of Trebbiano, and get ready to find your new favourite restaurant.

Once you go to Terra Madre, you'll fall in love with it in seconds. Swear.

Header image: Tripadvisor/SarahWritesandDreams

