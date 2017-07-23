Food and Drink

'Terra Madre Will Always Be My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin For Date Night'

It never, ever lets me down

Pjimage 16

There's nothing I love more than knowing in my gut that the place I'm going for dinner is going to have incredible food.

Even our favourite restaurants can sometimes have an off night, but there's one spot in town I come back to again and again that never disappoints.

My first port-of-call when it comes to choosing where to eat for a chilled, romantic date night in Dublin? Terra Madre.

Once a true hidden gem of the city, its popularity has grown steadily over the past few years, but the basement restaurant has remained true to its honest, rustic cooking and simply perfect flavours - factors which when done well can wow more than any white linen and fancy champagne place.

You walk down the stairs on the quays and instantly you're transported to a sort of Grandmother's living room in Tuscany, where owner Marco strolls around charming everyone in the room, and the chef is sound enough to give you a scrawled list of things to see in Bologna when you mention you're heading there soon.

The menu is printed on flimsy sheets of paper, and you'll often see things crossed off and new delicious sounding dishes written in pen. This is the kind of place that if a last-minute delivery comes in of an amazing product, you can be sure they'll be cooking it up straightaway.

Heavenly pasta, and authentic produce 

What's on the menu? Think the likes of creamy, rich burrata that spills its creamy cheese over a plate dotted with caper sprouts and anchovies, each piece bringing out a new taste.

Pastas are handmade and absolutely heavenly. Tiny ravioli filled with cheese, topped with grated black truffle and Parmesan, or agnolotti parcels stuffed with beef braised in red wine.

Img 9026 1

A post shared by @on_plates on

The room itself is a beaut, all mismatched furniture and can fit 18/20 people at an absolute push.

Tuck yourself away into a corner, gaze into bae's eyes over a chilled glass of Trebbiano, and get ready to find your new favourite restaurant.

Once you go to Terra Madre, you'll fall in love with it in seconds. Swear.

Header image: Tripadvisor/SarahWritesandDreams 

READ NEXT: This Is What Dublin Could Look Like In 2050...

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
PICS: Dame Street Has A Brand New Pizza Place With Ireland's Only Neapolitan Pizza Oven
PICS: Dame Street Has A Brand New Pizza Place With Ireland's Only Neapolitan Pizza Oven
Move Over Gin - There's A New Trendy Spirit We'll All Be Drinking In Dublin
Move Over Gin - There's A New Trendy Spirit We'll All Be Drinking In Dublin
10 Perfect Spots For A Big, Filthy Meat Feast In Dublin
10 Perfect Spots For A Big, Filthy Meat Feast In Dublin
I Experienced The Best Pint Of Guinness In Dublin In This Pub On Camden Street
I Experienced The Best Pint Of Guinness In Dublin In This Pub On Camden Street
'Terra Madre Will Always Be My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin For Date Night'
'Terra Madre Will Always Be My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin For Date Night'
Five Places To Go For Dinner In Dublin Tonight That We Absolutely Love
Five Places To Go For Dinner In Dublin Tonight That We Absolutely Love
A Shortlist Of Dublin's Best Restaurants Have Been Announced In This Year's 'Food Oscars'
A Shortlist Of Dublin's Best Restaurants Have Been Announced In This Year's 'Food Oscars'
The 25 Best Dublin Pubs For Going On The Saturday Afternoon Sesh
The 25 Best Dublin Pubs For Going On The Saturday Afternoon Sesh
An Unusual Gin Has Just Launched In Dublin And You NEED To Try It
An Unusual Gin Has Just Launched In Dublin And You NEED To Try It
Hundreds Of Places In Leinster Bagged Awards At The Irish Restaurant Awards
Hundreds Of Places In Leinster Bagged Awards At The Irish Restaurant Awards
9 Perfect Places To Bring Your Mam For Brunch This Mother's Day
9 Perfect Places To Bring Your Mam For Brunch This Mother's Day
PICS: South William Street Has A Brand New Swanky Seafood Restaurant
PICS: South William Street Has A Brand New Swanky Seafood Restaurant
PICS: Dame Street Has A Brand New Pizza Place With Ireland's Only Neapolitan Pizza Oven
Food and Drink

PICS: Dame Street Has A Brand New Pizza Place With Ireland's Only Neapolitan Pizza Oven
PODCAST: 'McFeminism' On International Women's Day - Has It Become Just Another Marketing Ploy?
Lifestyle

PODCAST: 'McFeminism' On International Women's Day - Has It Become Just Another Marketing Ploy?
Before Brunch Podcast
Podcasts

Before Brunch Podcast
Gardai Investigating North Dublin Criminal Gangs Have Homes And Cars Vandalised
News

Gardai Investigating North Dublin Criminal Gangs Have Homes And Cars Vandalised

The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
News

The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
News

A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
Food and Drink

There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
'Les Misérables' Is Coming To The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre This Christmas
Entertainment

'Les Misérables' Is Coming To The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre This Christmas

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin