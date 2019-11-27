Three Dublin restaurants have been included on the new 50 Best Discovery guide

Three Dublin restaurants have been included on the new 50 Discovery list by the team behind The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and The World’s 50 Best Bars

The database highlights all of the best places to eat in the world and has recognised three eateries here in the capital as well as five others across Ireland.

The guide is decided on by members of 50 Best's expert voting academy and the Dublin restaurants that have been included are The Greenhouse on Dawson Street, Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud on Merrion Street and Chapter One on Parnell Square.

Those interested in reading what is said about the capital's recognised trio can follow this link and then type 'Dublin' into the search bar where a summary of each restaurant can be found.

For example, of Chapter One it says: 'chef Ross Lewis has built an award-winning fine-dining restaurant in the centre of the capital.' An accompanying price guide suggests that the average cost per person to dine at the venue is $60.

The Greenhouse, meanwhile, is 'arguably one of the best restaurants in Dublin' and 'offers excellent cooking in a classic-yet-relaxed dining room cheered by turquoise fabrics.'

As for Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, its food comes at 'serious prices' but its lunch menu offers 'tremendous value for the elegant heights on offer at Ireland’s only two-star Michelin restaurant.'

Outside of Dublin, Ox and James St in Belfast were also recognised, as were Ichigo Ichie and Ballymaloe House in Cork as well as Aniar in Galway. More about those selections can be read here.

You can have a look at what is said about all of the aforementioned restaurants by following this link and typing in each location.

A very handy tool if you're looking to expand your local options or if you're planning a trip further afield.

