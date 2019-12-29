Close

  Two for one burgers in one of Dublin's best burger joints all day today

Two for one burgers in one of Dublin's best burger joints all day today

By Alan Fisher

December 29, 2019 at 1:05pm

Get 'em while they're hot.

What a lovely treat for a Sunday.

Bujo Burger is offering 2 for 1 burgers today until 9pm.

You can find them in Sandymount and if you have never tried them, I highly recommend you head down today and take advantage of this offer.

They took to their Insta to share the news:

🎁 Our Christmas present to you is our final 2 for 1 of 2019 which takes place today from 12pm - 9pm🎁. . When you order one of our grass fed chargrilled burgers or a @beyondmeat Vegan/Vegetarian burger you get a second burger of your choice on us! Deets👇. . . . . 💥 One burger is complimentary when both guests order a burger, a side & a drink/shake each. . ⚡️ Applies to our classic double patty BuJo burgers; our ‘Nath Attack’ Limited Edition burger and yes, our @beyondmeat veggie & vegan burgers too✅. . 🌟 The complimentary burger is the lesser value of the two burgers ordered. . ⏰ Available all day Sun 29th Dec from 12pm until 9pm or until stock lasts. . #burgersbetter #bujoburgers #christmasburger #Sandymount #sandymountstrand #limitedoffer #sandymountgreen #datenight #twoforone #mates #bujoburgers #matedate #bujoburgerjoint #burgersunday #twoforone

Earlier this year we tested a few of the best burger joints in Dublin and Bujo came out on top in our opinion:

