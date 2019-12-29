Two for one burgers in one of Dublin's best burger joints all day today

Get 'em while they're hot.

What a lovely treat for a Sunday.

Bujo Burger is offering 2 for 1 burgers today until 9pm.

You can find them in Sandymount and if you have never tried them, I highly recommend you head down today and take advantage of this offer.

They took to their Insta to share the news:

Earlier this year we tested a few of the best burger joints in Dublin and Bujo came out on top in our opinion: