Two for one burgers in one of Dublin's best burger joints all day today

Get 'em while they're hot.
What a lovely treat for a Sunday.
Bujo Burger is offering 2 for 1 burgers today until 9pm.
You can find them in Sandymount and if you have never tried them, I highly recommend you head down today and take advantage of this offer.
They took to their Insta to share the news:
🎁 Our Christmas present to you is our final 2 for 1 of 2019 which takes place today from 12pm - 9pm🎁. . When you order one of our grass fed chargrilled burgers or a @beyondmeat Vegan/Vegetarian burger you get a second burger of your choice on us! Deets👇. . . . . 💥 One burger is complimentary when both guests order a burger, a side & a drink/shake each. . ⚡️ Applies to our classic double patty BuJo burgers; our ‘Nath Attack’ Limited Edition burger and yes, our @beyondmeat veggie & vegan burgers too✅. . 🌟 The complimentary burger is the lesser value of the two burgers ordered. . ⏰ Available all day Sun 29th Dec from 12pm until 9pm or until stock lasts. . #burgersbetter #bujoburgers #christmasburger #Sandymount #sandymountstrand #limitedoffer #sandymountgreen #datenight #twoforone #mates #bujoburgers #matedate #bujoburgerjoint #burgersunday #twoforone
Earlier this year we tested a few of the best burger joints in Dublin and Bujo came out on top in our opinion: