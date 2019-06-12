د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Vegan Chicken Fillet Rolls Are Coming To Dublin

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Going vegan has been made pretty easy in Dublin as of late.

You can get all of your favourite dishes in beautiful veggie form, such as burgers, chicken wings, garlic cheese chips and now, chicken fillet rolls.

YAY!

Nothing beats a dodgy hangover like a chicken fillet roll, sure they’re an Irish staple. One of my favourite things to after a night out is to head to Gay Spar for a buttery, crumbly bread roll loaded with cheese and lettuce.

On June 23, Pride of Place Stoneybatter will be taking place.

The Vegan Sandwich Co will be serving up this popular dish at the Food Village during the festival.

Made from vegan chick*n fillets and sourdough rolls, this is one our vegan friends will love.

Plain or spicy? Butter or mayo?

Cut in half, love?

Buzzing for this!

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK