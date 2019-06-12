Vegan Chicken Fillet Rolls Are Coming To Dublin

Going vegan has been made pretty easy in Dublin as of late.

You can get all of your favourite dishes in beautiful veggie form, such as burgers, chicken wings, garlic cheese chips and now, chicken fillet rolls.

YAY!

Nothing beats a dodgy hangover like a chicken fillet roll, sure they’re an Irish staple. One of my favourite things to after a night out is to head to Gay Spar for a buttery, crumbly bread roll loaded with cheese and lettuce.

On June 23, Pride of Place Stoneybatter will be taking place.

The Vegan Sandwich Co will be serving up this popular dish at the Food Village during the festival.

Made from vegan chick*n fillets and sourdough rolls, this is one our vegan friends will love.

Plain or spicy? Butter or mayo?

Cut in half, love?

Buzzing for this!