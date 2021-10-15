We've found the dessert of dreams at this D7 Chinese restaurant

You need this combo in your life.

While scrolling through Instagram on our regular noble pursuit for weird and wonderful foodie creations, dreamy desserts and undiscovered but immense dishes, we found something quite exciting. Something we'd like to share with anyone who finds themselves in need of a pick me up as the days get colder and the nights longer. Your weekend is about to get a whole lot sweeter, now that there are Nutella rice balls in it. Feast your eyes on these sweet, crispy parcels of deliciousness.

This dreamy dessert is the brainchild of Hakkahan, who sprung onto the D7 foodie scene in June with their tasty Stoneybatter spot. Before this, their food truck was the ultimate portable hook up for a delicious feed of Chinese cuisine, and they've only flourished since moving into their permanent home.

The crispy rice balls are served with vanilla ice-cream and marshmallows, and looks like the ultimate dessert. Nutella is good enough as it is, but deep fried Nutella? Absolute game changer, and something we simply need in our lives. Come for the yuk sung and dumplings, stay for the rice balls. You deserve it.

