7 Places In Dublin For Sunday Lunch With A Large Family

If you've been blessed (or cursed) enough to be part of a big family, you'll know that planning lunch gatherings can be stressful.

Not every place in Dublin has room for yourself, your folks, your siblings, your granny and any little ones that may be in tow.

With that in mind, we've selected a few places around the capital which are perfect for getting the whole clan together.

1. Douglas And Kaldi, Ashtown

There's a branch in the Dundrum Town Centre but the canalside Ashtown branch has plenty of room for everyone in a bright and open room at the back.

Afterwards, the kids can have some fun watching the swans. Head into The Canal Bar next door for a pint and some live music on a Sunday.

2. Toscana, Dún Laoghaire

Let the passing ships keep the kids entertained while the adults enjoy their grub.

3. The Bay, Clontarf

Baby-friendly with great views and great staff. We've raved about this place before.

4. Jamie's Italian, Dundrum Town Centre

When it comes to large families, Jamie Oliver is as much an expert as anyone. Plenty of cocktails on the menu for the older folks.

5. Castleknock Hotel

The restaurant at this west Dublin hotel is as spacious as they come with an outdoor playground for kids to mess around in.

6. Market Bar, Fade Street

Right in the centre of the city. Not only is the food great here, but there's tons of space for buggies, and the kids menu doubles as a colouring book. On Sundays they even bring out a bunch of toys for children to play with while the adults brunch to their hearts' content.

7. Neon, Camden Street

Authentic Thai food with the major draw being the Mr. Whippy machine where you can pour your own 99. A massive hit with kids of any age!

