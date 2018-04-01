Food and Drink

7 Places In Dublin For Sunday Lunch With A Large Family

Bring the whole clan...

Screen Shot 2017 11 03 At 14 22 48

If you've been blessed (or cursed) enough to be part of a big family, you'll know that planning lunch gatherings can be stressful. 

Not every place in Dublin has room for yourself, your folks, your siblings, your granny and any little ones that may be in tow. 

With that in mind, we've selected a few places around the capital which are perfect for getting the whole clan together. 

1. Douglas And Kaldi, Ashtown

There's a branch in the Dundrum Town Centre but the canalside Ashtown branch has plenty of room for everyone in a bright and open room at the back. 

Afterwards, the kids can have some fun watching the swans. Head into The Canal Bar next door for a pint and some live music on a Sunday. 

Screen Shot 2017 11 03 At 15 14 19

2. Toscana, Dún Laoghaire 

Let the passing ships keep the kids entertained while the adults enjoy their grub.

Screen Shot 2017 11 03 At 15 15 24

3. The Bay, Clontarf 

Baby-friendly with great views and great staff. We've raved about this place before. 

Screen Shot 2017 11 03 At 14 22 48

4. Jamie's Italian, Dundrum Town Centre

When it comes to large families, Jamie Oliver is as much an expert as anyone. Plenty of cocktails on the menu for the older folks. 

Screen Shot 2017 11 03 At 15 21 10

5. Castleknock Hotel 

The restaurant at this west Dublin hotel is as spacious as they come with an outdoor playground for kids to mess around in.

Screen Shot 2017 11 03 At 14 41 34

6. Market Bar, Fade Street

Right in the centre of the city. Not only is the food great here, but there's tons of space for buggies, and the kids menu doubles as a colouring book. On Sundays they even bring out a bunch of toys for children to play with while the adults brunch to their hearts' content.

Screen Shot 2017 11 03 At 14 21 19

7. Neon, Camden Street

Authentic Thai food with the major draw being the Mr. Whippy machine where you can pour your own 99. A massive hit with kids of any age!

Screen Shot 2017 11 03 At 15 22 30

READ NEXT: This New Burger Joint Will Change The Way You Feel About Food In Dublin

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
7 Places In Dublin For Sunday Lunch With A Large Family
7 Places In Dublin For Sunday Lunch With A Large Family
Five Deliciously Filthy Chocolate Treats You Can Get In Dublin Today
Five Deliciously Filthy Chocolate Treats You Can Get In Dublin Today
If You Can Finish The Burger In This Dublin Place Then You're A Better Person Than Me
If You Can Finish The Burger In This Dublin Place Then You're A Better Person Than Me
Deliveroo Would Have Us Believe Their New Feature Allows You To "Smell" Your Food Through The App
Deliveroo Would Have Us Believe Their New Feature Allows You To "Smell" Your Food Through The App
This Dublin Restaurant Serves a Mouth-Watering Nutella Burger For Brunch
This Dublin Restaurant Serves a Mouth-Watering Nutella Burger For Brunch
You Can Now Get Cocktails From Bar Rua Delivered To Your Door With No Delivery Charge
You Can Now Get Cocktails From Bar Rua Delivered To Your Door With No Delivery Charge
Six Places To Go For Good Friday Pints Tonight Where You Might Actually Get A Seat
Six Places To Go For Good Friday Pints Tonight Where You Might Actually Get A Seat
Take This Quiz To Find Out Where You Should Go For Brunch This Weekend
Take This Quiz To Find Out Where You Should Go For Brunch This Weekend
11 Heaven-Sent Places To Get A Good Friday Brunch Today
11 Heaven-Sent Places To Get A Good Friday Brunch Today
Here's Everything We Know About The New Five Guys On George's Street
Here's Everything We Know About The New Five Guys On George's Street
A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
9 Places In Dublin To Get A Delish Meat-Free Meal On Good Friday This Year
9 Places In Dublin To Get A Delish Meat-Free Meal On Good Friday This Year
Before Brunch: A Conversation About Consent Following The Belfast Trial
Podcasts

Before Brunch: A Conversation About Consent Following The Belfast Trial
Five Deliciously Filthy Chocolate Treats You Can Get In Dublin Today
Food and Drink

Five Deliciously Filthy Chocolate Treats You Can Get In Dublin Today
Before Brunch Podcast
Podcasts

Before Brunch Podcast
Star Trek Actor Brent Spiner Is In Dublin Right Now Posing For Selfies
News

Star Trek Actor Brent Spiner Is In Dublin Right Now Posing For Selfies

This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
Best Of

This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
Food and Drink

This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
News

A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
Love Craft Beer? There's A New Drink In Town That You MIGHT Want To Try
Sponsored

Love Craft Beer? There's A New Drink In Town That You MIGHT Want To Try

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin