'You're not ready for the glue factory yet' - Michael's begin elderly recruitment campaign

Popular steak and seafood restaurant Michael's are in the midst of an interesting recruitment campaign for their new Blackrock location, with accompanying posters that are eye catching to say the least.

On our mandated morning scroll of the ol' gram this morning we came across this poster from Michael's, appealing for "hospitality veterans" to join the team. The poster reads:

You're not ready for the glue factory yet, old horse - relive the good auld days with a fun service and show the young uns you still got it.

To be fair, everyone and their granny knows about the staff shortages in the hospitality industry at the moment, so the campaign is perfectly timed.

The "disco shifts" promise to be stress and responsibility free, allowing vets to "enjoy the thrill of service a couple of times a week" and relax with a glass of wine afterwards. The poster also states that Michael's is committed to training and up-skilling, and that applicants needn't worry "if you don't know about wines or think it'll be all snobby silver service".

The south side restaurant have been on a roll with their recruitment campaign recently - another poster shared earlier this week reads:

Beggars can't be choosers - sure we took Jules and she's now manager.

A third poster reads:

Dickheads need not apply - nobody needs a dickhead in their lives.

If your interest is piqued, you can get in touch by emailing [email protected]

