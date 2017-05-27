Lifestyle

13 Netflix Book Adaptations That You Should Watch Tonight

The best of the best

There's no denying that when it comes to book adaptations, sometimes you're better off reading the original novel.

That said, there are a bunch out there that are definitely worth a watch and what better way to celebrate your love of literature than dedicating your Netflix binge to the joys of the written word?

(Apart from maybe, you know, reading a book.)

Whether you're looking for a gripping romance or a thought-provoking drama, we've got you covered...

The Siege of Jadotville

Besieged by overwhelming enemy forces, Irish Soldiers on a UN peacekeeping mission in Africa valiantly defend their outpost in this true story. The film is based on the book Siege at Jadotville:The Irish Army’s Forgotten Battle by Declan Power. 

The Little Prince

When an overscheduled girl befriends an eccentric aviator, he regales her with tales about the adventures of an unusual boy who lives on an asteroid.

Beasts of No Nation

When civil war tears his family apart, a young West African boy is forced to join a unit of mercenary fighters and transform into a child soldier.

Gone Girl

His marriage is crumbling when one day, Nick comes home to find his wife has vanished. And as the police turn up the heat, shocking truths come to light.

Unbroken

Olympic track star Louis Zamperini becomes a pilot during World War II and endures a brutal struggle for survival when he is captured by the Japanese.

Labour Day

On a fateful Labour Day weekend, giving a lift to a bloodied man turns into a life-changing event for a divorced single mother and her 13-year-old son.

The Kite Runner

A privileged Afghan man living in the United States returns to his war-ravaged homeland to try and repay a debt to a loyal childhood friend.

Wuthering Heights

The youthful love between two English adolescents becomes an obsessive passion that wreaks havoc as the pair navigates adult life.

The Big Short

A group of wily opportunists make a fortune off of the U.S. economic crash by sniffing out the situation in advance and betting against the banks.

Defiance

In this action-packed drama, based on an extraordinary true story, four brothers protect more than 1,000 Jewish refugees during World War II.

Safe Haven

When a mysterious woman arrives in a small North Carolina town, she begins a new life but remains haunted by a terrifying secret.

Eat Pray Love

After deciding to reshape her life after divorce, Liz travels around the world in search of good food, spirituality and true love.

Twilight

When Bella Swan moves in with her father, she starts school and meets Edward, a mysterious classmate who reveals himself to be a 108-year-old vampire.

