5 ways you can celebrate Galentine's Day in Dublin

It's that time again. February 14th is just around the corner, which means February 13th, one of the best days of the year, is even sooner.

We're just going to skip the whole "we should celebrate our friends every day not just one day of the year" because sometimes it is okay to just go above and beyond to show love to our gals. February 13th is the best excuse to go all out with the girls and enjoy a day of drinks, relaxation, and love. Luckily there's a ton of things to do in Dublin on Galentine's Day.

Pink Restaurant

The most aesthetically pleasing restaurant in Dublin? A big claim, but look no further for a Galentine's meal to remember than Pink Restaurant on South William Street. This spot was made for a glam afternoon or evening with the gals. We particularly recommend the white chocolate, raspberry rose heart, filled with pink gin gel, and white chocolate crumb for dessert. Over a few glasses of bubbly, of course.

Fenty Beauty Speed Dating

Wait, we thought this was Galentine's Day? Yes, you're correct, and this Speed Dating event is a makeup masterclass, to prep you for whatever day you might have. Get your glam on for the ultimate Galentine's Day event and pick up some professional tips while you do so. Tickets cost €10 and are fully redeemable on Fenty products. One the best ways to celebrate Galentine's Day in Dublin. You can read more about it HERE.

Póg Afternoon Tea

Opt for the vegan or non-vegan afternoon tea at Póg. Is there any more luxurious and glam activity than an afternoon tea with your gals, eating finger food and sweet treats? You can book in for Póg's afternoon tea to celebrate Galentine's Day HERE.

Bottomless Brunch

We have a list of the best bottomless brunch spots in Dublin, so all you have to do is choose one and you're off. We recommend Platform 61 on South William Street, for their bottomless mimosas; they do bottomless brunch all day every day, so if February 13th doesn't suit, you can celebrate Galentine's another day.

Trip to Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme have a new range of Valentine's inspired donuts, perfect to enjoy with your girls. The Love Hearts range is back at Krispy Kreme - a box of 12 should do between some pals. They have four flavours just for the occasion, Berry Joyful with strawberry and sherbet flavour kreme, Orange You Sweet, with orange and sherbet flavour filling, Full Of Heart, with sherbet flavour kreme, and Simply The Zest, with citrus and sherbet flavour kreme filling. You can get these limited edition donuts at any of Krispy Kreme's Dublin stores, as well as participating Tescos and Circle Ks. Now that's one way to celebrate Galentine's Day in Dublin.

We hope you have the most gorge Galentine's Day you can, and truly use the weekend to make the most of spending times with your friends.

Header image via Instagram/pinkrestaurant_ie

