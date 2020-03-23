A Dublin barbershop is holding virtual seminars to raise funds for the Mater Foundation

With the Covid-19 outbreak keeping many of us in our homes, people are having to come up with new and creative ways to pass the time.

A common trend in all of this has seen people dedicating some of their spare time to learning something new and later this evening, Dublin's Menspire Salon is going to give us an opportunity to do just that.

Menspire has branches in Phibsboro and on Aungier Street and during this period of social isolation, its owner Glenn McGoldrick has come up with a novel idea to share his expertise. In doing so, he will also be raising vital funds for the Mater Foundation, supporting local, frontline staff as they battle the effects of Covid-19.

Along wth 12 salon staff members, McGoldrick will hold online hair styling seminars, starting this evening - Monday, March 23. They will each last 90 minutes and will consist of a live demonstration and Q&A session, with all users invited to join a private Facebook group. Priced at €9.99, all proceeds will be going towards the aforementioned cause

The salon already runs the Menspire Academy where participants are taught the 'why, when, and how behind hair, rather than the simple dos and don'ts.'

Speaking about the initiative, McGoldrick said: “During a time of crisis like this it’s important we try to find an opportunity. It’s easy to sit around and feel hard done by, but we must maintain a positive attitude, not only for ourselves but our businesses and teams too."

He added that "Covid-19 won’t stop us, we just need to react, innovate and continue to deliver the same in-house academy experience in a virtual environment.”

While the rest of us get used to working from home and not visiting family, it's the frontline workers who are at the forefront of the ongoing Covid-19 situation. This initiative is sure to raise vital funds for the national cause.

You can purchase your ticket to the first virtual seminar, which takes place at 9pm on Monday, here.