A Dublin Beauty Salon Is Offering FREE Treatments Especially For Valentine's Day

Fancy looking absolutely fabulous for Valentine's Day this year? The Brow Boutique, which has salons in Jervis Street Shopping Centre, Swords Pavillions and Liffey Valley, are gonna be your new hero.

They're encouraging guys and gals to treat themselves after a long January with a FREE treatment in any of their salons. Seriously, they're just being mad sound.

You can get a free brow shape on February 14 with a walk in service in any of The Brow Boutiques

Get those brows on fleek without spending a single cent. Just stroll on in at any point throughout the day and settle down for some pampering.

There second treat will be in their new skin clinic The Skin Boutique in Kinsealy in north Dublin.

It's their new signature treatment and is the 'Red Carpet Facial'

Sounds SO glam. It’s a laser skin rejuvenation treatment, so in a nutshell the treatment tricks the skin into producing a rush of natural collagen, plumping and brightening the skin.

Perfect for a pre-event pick me up, it’s a quick treatment that only takes 15mins, no downtime and instant results.

Because it's a laser treatment you do have to get a patch test beforehand and appointments will be required, but they're doing them free for the entire month, so lots of time to plan!

That's it. The Brow Boutique is officially our new bae.

