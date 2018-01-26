Throwback Time! A Whopper 80s & 90s Disco Party Is Happening In The 3Arena
Dust off that neon tutu...
Put on your party shoes, ﬂuﬀ out your rara skirt, polish your DMs and find that Blur t-shirt that has been lurking in the back of your wardrobe... The biggest disco night in Ireland this year is happening in the 3Arena.
For a trip down memory lane with performers from the 80's and 90's who dominated music industry of those times, there's gonna be a very special four-hour concert in the 3Arena on Friday 19 October.
Hear all your favourite hits, in one night:
Tanya Evans original voice of Mr. Vain, Ottawan, Londonbeat, Sound of Boney M feat Sheila Connick, Savage, Corona, Hardaway, La Bouche 2 unlimited, Jenny Bergen, Ace of Base and more special guests....
Friday 19th October 2018 - Tickets on Sale 2nd February 2018.
Tickets will go on sale - 2nd February 2018 at www.ticketmaster.ie
Tickets go on Sale 2 February and are priced from €55. Who's ready to dance the night away?
