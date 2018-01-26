Lifestyle

Throwback Time! A Whopper 80s & 90s Disco Party Is Happening In The 3Arena

Dust off that neon tutu...

Sound Of Boney M Feat Sheila Bonnick 590X279

Put on your party shoes, ﬂuﬀ out your rara skirt, polish your DMs and find that Blur t-shirt that has been lurking in the back of your wardrobe... The biggest disco night in Ireland this year is happening in the 3Arena. 

For a trip down memory lane with performers from the 80's and 90's who dominated music industry of those times, there's gonna be a very special four-hour concert in the 3Arena on Friday 19 October. 

Hear all your favourite hits, in one night:

Tanya Evans original voice of Mr. Vain, Ottawan, Londonbeat, Sound of Boney M feat Sheila Connick, Savage, Corona, Hardaway, La Bouche 2 unlimited, Jenny Bergen, Ace of Base and more special guests....

So dress to impress! Put on your party shoes, ﬂuﬀ out your rara skirt, polish your DMs and find that Blur t-shirt that has been lurking in the back of your wardrobe and join the biggest disco night in Ireland this year!

Friday 19th October 2018 - Tickets on Sale 2nd February 2018.

Tickets will go on sale - 2nd February 2018 at www.ticketmaster.ie

Tickets go on Sale 2 February and are priced from €55. Who's ready to dance the night away?

