A Dubliner Successfully Walked Away With €11K Instead Of €50 From Irish Lotto Draw

They won almost 220 times the amount of the actual prize money.

You might remember the story of how a Dublin punter won huge on the Euromillions during the week after matching only four numbers. Well, the same luck has struck the capital again. 

A Dubliner has successful walked away with €11,000 from the Irish Lotto after matching four numbers, which should have only really gotten him €50.

The €3 bet was placed by the anonymous punter in BoyleSports and with odds of 3800/1, they struck gold. 

The customer picked numbers 2, 12, 22 and 24 and they pocketed a total of €11,403 from the bet. 

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Another Dub took us for €165,000 from a fiver bet in Tuesday night’s EuroMillions and Lotto bets have now cost us over €200,000 this week alone, so it’s safe to say this capped off a very damaging few days for us.

“But we have to say bravo to the latest Dublin winner who wasn’t phased by the 3800/1 odds for four numbers and scooped so much money for only three quid.”

Congrats to the lucky winner.

