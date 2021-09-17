A small Irish business has popped up in Urban Outfitters

It's always a good day when we see Irish businesses flourishing.

It's also a good day when we can buy cute stationary and completely reorganise our lives, hence why we're so delighted to see Howrad Studios popping up in Urban Outfitters, Temple Bar.

Howrad is a Dublin based design and print studio run by twin sisters Ciara and Rachel. You might have seen their kitschy pastel designs on greeting cards and popping up on your Insta feed - they always put their own colourful spin on the stories of the moment on Twitter, in celeb news and beyond. Case in point, their take on the story of the summer, the Free Luas:

Or their recreations of iconic moments from this season's Love Island:

If September is your designated month for sorting your life out these daily planners, note pads and sticker sheets will allow you to do it in an aesthetically pleasing way. Junior cert me is weeping over these:

If these designs are a bitta you, be sure to get yourself to Urban Outfitters this Saturday. The twins have a stunning selection of stationary, crewnecks, and accessories featuring references to some of your favourite cultural moments, and you'll definitely find something you love. You can also shop their wares online on their website.

Header image via Instagram/howradstudios

READ NEXT: 8 cocktails to try in Dublin this weekend