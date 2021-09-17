A small Irish business has popped up in Urban Outfitters

By Fiona Frawley

September 17, 2021 at 3:56pm

Share:
A small Irish business has popped up in Urban Outfitters

It's always a good day when we see Irish businesses flourishing.

It's also a good day when we can buy cute stationary and completely reorganise our lives, hence why we're so delighted to see Howrad Studios popping up in Urban Outfitters, Temple Bar.

Howrad is a Dublin based design and print studio run by twin sisters Ciara and Rachel. You might have seen their kitschy pastel designs on greeting cards and popping up on your Insta feed - they always put their own colourful spin on the stories of the moment on Twitter, in celeb news and beyond. Case in point, their take on the story of the summer, the Free Luas:

Or their recreations of iconic moments from this season's Love Island:

If September is your designated month for sorting your life out these daily planners, note pads and sticker sheets will allow you to do it in an aesthetically pleasing way. Junior cert me is weeping over these:

If these designs are a bitta you, be sure to get yourself to Urban Outfitters this Saturday. The twins have a stunning selection of stationary, crewnecks, and accessories featuring references to some of your favourite cultural moments, and you'll definitely find something you love. You can also shop their wares online on their website.

Header image via Instagram/howradstudios 

READ NEXT: 8 cocktails to try in Dublin this weekend

Share:

Latest articles

7 nostalgic Netflix rewatches to get you through the Autumn

Sopranos fans take note: the prequel film is out in Irish cinemas next week

5 amazing vegan burgers to try in Dublin at the weekend

This Dublin pizza place is embracing Oktoberfest this year!

You may also love

The one and only Coppers is making its come back!

Lovin Games Weekly - One of the best games of 2021 is released this week

There'll be a SOSU pop up shop at this Dublin shopping centre at the end of the month

WATCH: Gerard Butler talks about his brand new thriller Copshop

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.