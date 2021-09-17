8 cocktails to try in Dublin this weekend

If you're looking for a little something to take the edge off this weekend!

Is there anything better than that first sip from a cocktail after a long week in work? If you need to unwind, these bars have just the cocktails for you.

1. Melon Cocktail, Soup 2

Soup 2 in Smithfield are known for their amazing food, but they also do unreal cocktails. Their special this weekend is a mix of melon, rum, and lime and it looks delish! They are open until 11pm over the weekend.

2. Dorsia, The Well

This looks divine! The Well on St. Stephen's Green is serving this blue creation, compiled of mandarin vodka, blue curacuo, marashino liqueur, lime, and sugar. They are open until 11:30pm Friday-Sunday.

3. Corn & Oil, Drury Buildings

Drury Buildings is serving this classic with a twist. It's a mix of spiced rum, velvet falernum, lime and angostura bitters. Perfect after a tough week. They are open late every night over the weekend.

4. Espresso Martini, Lucky Duck

You can't beat a classic espresso martini. Lucky Duck on Aungier Street are serving them all weekend. They are welcoming walk ins and bookings Friday to Sunday.

5. Goji Cup, Hang Dai Chinese

According to Hang Dai Chinese, the Goji Cup Cocktail is "fruity, fresh and flirtatious" - perfect for a Friday night out. Located on Camden Street, Hang Dai Chinese are open until 10pm over the weekend.

6. Watermelon Coolers, Zozimus

Doesn't this just look heavenly? Summer might be over, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a summery drink still. This watermelon cooler from Zozimus on South Anne Street is just what you need if you love a fruity cocktail. They are open until 11pm Friday to Sunday.

7. Rose and Grapefruit Cocktails, L'Gueuleton

L'Gueuleton on Fade Street are welcoming walk-ins and you won't want to miss out on this rose and grapefruit cocktail. They also serve some yummy French food. L'Gueuleton is open until 11:30 every night this weekend.

8. Naranjita, Lemon & Duke

Lemon & Duke are serving a twist on the classic mojito. The naranjita features Bacardi ginger, fresh muddled orange, blood orange syrup, fresh mint and topped with ginger ale. Lemon & Duke is located on Duke Lane and is open late over the weekend.

Where will you drop in this weekend for a cocktail?

Header image via Instagram/zozimusbar

