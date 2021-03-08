Abercrombie & Fitch to close flagship College Green store

Abercrombie & Fitch will permanently close its flagship College Green store which has stood on the site since 2012.

Dublin's Abercrombie & Fitch store has been closed throughout the Level 5 restrictions and the company has said that they are pivoting to online sales. The city centre branch stands on 34 & 35 College Green, a building that is owned by Paddy McKillen's Clarendon Properties. A spokesperson for McKillen said that the store’s lease is set to expire this month and will not be renewed and there are a "number of interested parties" looking at taking up the lease.

It was reported in 2018 that the store would close down but the company responded by saying: "While we typically don’t comment on rumours, there is no truth to this rumour. The lease does not end in May, and there are no plans to close the store this summer."

