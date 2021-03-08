'Inside for vaccinated elderly' - Prominent Dublin publican's suggestion for safe reopening

The chairman of the Licensed Vintners Association has suggested that the inside of pubs could be saved for vaccinated elderly people when doors reopen.

Noel Anderson, who is also Managing Director of the Lemon & Duke and Bridge 1859 pubs, took to Twitter last night to say that 'if hospitality is to start outdoors wouldn’t it be great if the inside was used for the vaccinated elderly. It would give them all a welcome change and also help the business survive and rebuild. A win win.'

The idea was widely praised, although one commenter offered that staff would still be at risk, to which Mr. Anderson replied: 'It’s fair point and I’m here to spark the debate but I would say staff would be wearing masks as would anybody inside while not at a table. Also more and more evidence to say when vaccinated people are far less likely to pass it on. We need a starting point would be my final comment.'

Many pubs have been closed since March of 2020 and the LVA has called on the Government that to allow all pubs to reopen simultaneously this year, regardless of whether they serve food or not.

Current Level 5 restrictions are scheduled to remain in place until April 5.

