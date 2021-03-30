A TD has called for additional public toilets to be placed in the Phoenix Park

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon has called for the installation of restroom facilities in the Phoenix Park in time for the summer.

Ahead of the expected Government announcement this evening that the 5km limit will be extended to county borders during April, Mr. Gannon took to Twitter last night to say that there 'seems to be a growing expectation that the 5km travel restriction will be lifted, as such I’m going to repeat my call to the Office of Public Works that more public restroom facilities are installed in the Phoenix Park. Thousands will flock to the park this summer, they’ll need bathrooms.'

In his tweet, Mr. Gannon included a response from the Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform which said that there are no plans to install additional restrooms in the park due to a risk of vandalism and the difficulty involved in maintaining them.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Phoenix Park has been a popular place for people to exercise and enjoy the good weather.

