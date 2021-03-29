Calls made to pedestrianise the city centre on Easter Sunday

By James Fenton

March 29, 2021 at 4:41pm

Calls made to pedestrianise the city centre on Easter Sunday

Fine Gael councillor James Geoghegan has called for Dublin city centre to be pedestrianised on Easter Sunday in order to ease pressure on public parks.

With large volumes of people expected to enjoy the Easter break outdoors, Councillor Geoghegan feels that some city streets should be pedestrianised in the same way they were last summer.

He told FM104: "I think Dawson Street, Kildare Street, O'Connell Street; all of the main thoroughfares in the city centre that currently, cars would normally go down. So that we can essentially create a huge city centre open park that people can take their kids, they could walk up and down the same way you might see on a St. Patrick's Day where all the roads are shut down."

Last summer, as Covid-19 restrictions were eased, areas around Grafton Street such as South Anne Street, Duke Street and South William Street were all closed off to traffic in a bid to help city centre business.

