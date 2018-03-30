News Lifestyle

Artwork Worth Thousands Will Be On Sale For Just €50 In Dublin Next Week

Always wanted to own an original piece of art?

0456

Whether you could do with a few new pieces of art to brighten up your apartment or just want a unique gift for someone, there's a pretty great opportunity to get your mitts on valuable artwork at a steal next week. 

A one-of-a-kind art exhibition, showcasing art potentially worth thousands, will be going 'incognito' for charity in order to sell some incredible pieces for just €50 thanks to the Jack & Jill foundation.

1600 postcard-size works of art will be exhibited at the Solomon Gallery in Dublin next week, for sale for just €50 each. 

The artists’ names, some very well-known and very collectable, will remain incognito until the card is purchased and the artist’s signature is revealed on the back. Artists include Tracey Emin, Rhona Byrne, Martin Gale, Dede Gold, John Kelly, Peter Curling, Martin Gale, Mo Kelly, Nick Miller, Ed Miliano, Abigail O’Brien and Richard Gorman.

0027
0170

Each piece of art will be up for grabs to buy from Friday to Sunday only (first-come first-served) for a miniature price of €50 each but you won’t find out the identity of the artist until you purchase the piece. That way you might end up with a piece worth €10,000 or you might end up with a seven year old's doodle. 

Think of it as a fun sorta Blind Dates of art. The live exhibition is open to the public from Wednesday the 4th of April at 11am until Sunday the 8th April at 5pm.

Either way you will have a painting you love and you'll have helped provide home nursing care for ill children - it's a win-win. 

Find out more about it and view the artworks up for sale here.

READ NEXT: Five Places To Get A Perfect Golden Spray Tan In Dublin

This week on BEFORE BRUNCH podcast - the recent Facebook scandal and what you should really know about It... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

News

Read More in News
Artwork Worth Thousands Will Be On Sale For Just €50 In Dublin Next Week
Artwork Worth Thousands Will Be On Sale For Just €50 In Dublin Next Week
A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
A Homeless Family Were Bitten By Bed Bugs In A North Dublin Hotel
A Homeless Family Were Bitten By Bed Bugs In A North Dublin Hotel
Monopoly Is Releasing A New Dublin Edition Of The Game
Monopoly Is Releasing A New Dublin Edition Of The Game
Four New Dublin Bikes Stations Have Opened In The City Today
Four New Dublin Bikes Stations Have Opened In The City Today
Great News - The Lighthouse Is Putting On THREE More Dog-Friendly Screenings Over Easter
Great News - The Lighthouse Is Putting On THREE More Dog-Friendly Screenings Over Easter
It Looks Like The George Bar Has Undergone A Complete Makeover
It Looks Like The George Bar Has Undergone A Complete Makeover
PIC: We Can't Wrap Our Heads Around This Seriously Atrocious Parking Job
PIC: We Can't Wrap Our Heads Around This Seriously Atrocious Parking Job
There's A Gin Festival Happening In A Ranelagh Pub This Weekend – With €6 G&Ts
There's A Gin Festival Happening In A Ranelagh Pub This Weekend – With €6 G&Ts
Some Luas Users Have Noticed A Pretty Dangerous Problem With The Trams Lately
Some Luas Users Have Noticed A Pretty Dangerous Problem With The Trams Lately
Here's Where You Can Get A Full Irish For Just €2 In The City Tomorrow
Here's Where You Can Get A Full Irish For Just €2 In The City Tomorrow
If Your Name Is Richard Or Raissa Here's How You Can Get Free Lunch This Week In The Capital
If Your Name Is Richard Or Raissa Here's How You Can Get Free Lunch This Week In The Capital
Five Places To Get A Perfect Golden Spray Tan In Dublin
Lifestyle

Five Places To Get A Perfect Golden Spray Tan In Dublin
Take This Quiz To Find Out Where You Should Go For Brunch This Weekend
Lifestyle

Take This Quiz To Find Out Where You Should Go For Brunch This Weekend
11 Heaven-Sent Places To Get A Good Friday Brunch Today
Feature

11 Heaven-Sent Places To Get A Good Friday Brunch Today
Here's Everything You Need To Know About Luas Services Over Easter Weekend
Dublin

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Luas Services Over Easter Weekend

This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
Best Of

This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
Food and Drink

This Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Called Mark Or Mairead This Week
A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
News

A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
There's A Gin Festival Happening In A Ranelagh Pub This Weekend – With €6 G&Ts
News

There's A Gin Festival Happening In A Ranelagh Pub This Weekend – With €6 G&Ts

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin