Artwork Worth Thousands Will Be On Sale For Just €50 In Dublin Next Week

Always wanted to own an original piece of art?

Whether you could do with a few new pieces of art to brighten up your apartment or just want a unique gift for someone, there's a pretty great opportunity to get your mitts on valuable artwork at a steal next week.

A one-of-a-kind art exhibition, showcasing art potentially worth thousands, will be going 'incognito' for charity in order to sell some incredible pieces for just €50 thanks to the Jack & Jill foundation.

1600 postcard-size works of art will be exhibited at the Solomon Gallery in Dublin next week, for sale for just €50 each.

The artists’ names, some very well-known and very collectable, will remain incognito until the card is purchased and the artist’s signature is revealed on the back. Artists include Tracey Emin, Rhona Byrne, Martin Gale, Dede Gold, John Kelly, Peter Curling, Martin Gale, Mo Kelly, Nick Miller, Ed Miliano, Abigail O’Brien and Richard Gorman.



Each piece of art will be up for grabs to buy from Friday to Sunday only (first-come first-served) for a miniature price of €50 each but you won’t find out the identity of the artist until you purchase the piece. That way you might end up with a piece worth €10,000 or you might end up with a seven year old's doodle.

Think of it as a fun sorta Blind Dates of art. The live exhibition is open to the public from Wednesday the 4th of April at 11am until Sunday the 8th April at 5pm.

Either way you will have a painting you love and you'll have helped provide home nursing care for ill children - it's a win-win.

Find out more about it and view the artworks up for sale here.

