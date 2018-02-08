Lifestyle

PICS: Brian O'Driscoll And Amy Huberman's New House Is Ultimate Family Goals

The €2m property is going to be a dream home.

Bod And Ah

The Irish Independent is reporting that Irish power couple Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman have been given the green light to do up their almost €2m dream family home.

The building, which is situated in Dublin 6, will include a new extension to the side and rear of their home in Rathmines. 

As well as this, a new shed will be built while the front wall and gate of their home will be reconfigured. 

The pair bought the home in 2016 for less than half its worth in the 'boom' times and although it is split into three flats, the couple are looking to restore it to a singular big family house again. 

Bod New House
Bod New House 2

All Images via The Irish Independent

The decision by An Bord Pleanala to allow the plans to go ahead came after they agreed it would have no impact on the area and would be "in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area." 

We're not jealous, not one bit at all.

Main image via: Amy Huberman's Instagram.

READ NEXT: This Stunning Victorian Home In Dalkey Has Everything You'll Ever Need

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
PICS: Brian O'Driscoll And Amy Huberman's New House Is Ultimate Family Goals
PICS: Brian O'Driscoll And Amy Huberman's New House Is Ultimate Family Goals
This Stunning Victorian Home In Dalkey Has Everything You'll Ever Need
This Stunning Victorian Home In Dalkey Has Everything You'll Ever Need
Dublin Fire Brigade Issue Urgent Warning Over Popular Treatment Products
Dublin Fire Brigade Issue Urgent Warning Over Popular Treatment Products
Ireland's Leading Bridal Store Announces Huge 'One Day Only Sale' In Capital
Ireland's Leading Bridal Store Announces Huge 'One Day Only Sale' In Capital
These Two HUGE Hollywood Stars Will Be In Dublin This Month
These Two HUGE Hollywood Stars Will Be In Dublin This Month
Even Forbes Is Talking About This Dublin Start-Up That Is Taking The World By Storm
Even Forbes Is Talking About This Dublin Start-Up That Is Taking The World By Storm
This Chic Ballsbridge Home Is An Absolute Dream Come True
This Chic Ballsbridge Home Is An Absolute Dream Come True
PIC: A Very Cheeky Pick-Up Sign Has Just Popped Up In Phibsboro
PIC: A Very Cheeky Pick-Up Sign Has Just Popped Up In Phibsboro
A Dublin Street Has Been Made Into A Computer Game And It's Weirdly Addictive
A Dublin Street Has Been Made Into A Computer Game And It's Weirdly Addictive
Dublin Singles Are Now Putting Their Dating Profiles On Billboards Around Town
Dublin Singles Are Now Putting Their Dating Profiles On Billboards Around Town
PICS: This Dublin Store Has Some Seriously Gas Irish Valentine's Day Cards
PICS: This Dublin Store Has Some Seriously Gas Irish Valentine's Day Cards
Nine Adrenaline Junkie-Proof Activities In Dublin You Need To Try
Nine Adrenaline Junkie-Proof Activities In Dublin You Need To Try
PICS: Brian O'Driscoll And Amy Huberman's New House Is Ultimate Family Goals
Lifestyle

PICS: Brian O'Driscoll And Amy Huberman's New House Is Ultimate Family Goals
Attention Maltesers Lovers! Something's Happening Around Dublin This Week That Might Sort Out Your Valentine's Present
Sponsored

Attention Maltesers Lovers! Something's Happening Around Dublin This Week That Might Sort Out Your Valentine's Present
This Stunning Victorian Home In Dalkey Has Everything You'll Ever Need
Lifestyle

This Stunning Victorian Home In Dalkey Has Everything You'll Ever Need
Tributes Paid To "Gentleman" Dubliner Who Was Stabbed After Domestic Dispute
News

Tributes Paid To "Gentleman" Dubliner Who Was Stabbed After Domestic Dispute

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Dublin

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
News

Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
Food and Drink

An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
Woohoo! Ranelagh Is Getting A Cool New Vegan Restaurant
Food and Drink

Woohoo! Ranelagh Is Getting A Cool New Vegan Restaurant

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin