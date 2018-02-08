PICS: Brian O'Driscoll And Amy Huberman's New House Is Ultimate Family Goals

The €2m property is going to be a dream home.

The Irish Independent is reporting that Irish power couple Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman have been given the green light to do up their almost €2m dream family home.

The building, which is situated in Dublin 6, will include a new extension to the side and rear of their home in Rathmines.

As well as this, a new shed will be built while the front wall and gate of their home will be reconfigured.

The pair bought the home in 2016 for less than half its worth in the 'boom' times and although it is split into three flats, the couple are looking to restore it to a singular big family house again.

The decision by An Bord Pleanala to allow the plans to go ahead came after they agreed it would have no impact on the area and would be "in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area."

We're not jealous, not one bit at all.

