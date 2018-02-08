Lifestyle Property and Living

This Stunning Victorian Home In Dalkey Has Everything You'll Ever Need

If we win the lotto, we know what we'll be buying...

Strawberryhouse1

We've seen a lot of gorgeous Dublin houses popping up here and there on the market lately, but there's just something about this property in Dalkey that is making us wish we could move in tomorrow.

The Victorian house overlooks Killiney Bay and has a tennis court, orchards and even a few fruit gardens.

And the inside of the stunning seaside house isn't too shabby either...

Strawberryhouse2

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The large, south-facing sun terrace with a stunning view is the perfect spot for relaxing during the summer months...

Strawberryhouse3

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

Also on the middle level of the three-storey house is a study, media room, games room, gallery, den and sunroom....

Strawberryhouse4

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

A major bonus to this house is that almost all rooms have a south-facing sea view...

Strawberryhouse5

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

There are a total of five bedrooms, three of which have en-suites, while two of the rooms have their own personal walk-in 'his and her' wardrobes...

Strawberryhouse6

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

This property is, without a doubt, one of the most stunning we have come across in a while.

You can check out the full listing here.

READ MORE Tributes Paid To "Gentleman" Dubliner Who Was Stabbed After Domestic Dispute

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
PICS: Brian O'Driscoll And Amy Huberman's New House Is Ultimate Family Goals
PICS: Brian O'Driscoll And Amy Huberman's New House Is Ultimate Family Goals
This Stunning Victorian Home In Dalkey Has Everything You'll Ever Need
This Stunning Victorian Home In Dalkey Has Everything You'll Ever Need
Dublin Fire Brigade Issue Urgent Warning Over Popular Treatment Products
Dublin Fire Brigade Issue Urgent Warning Over Popular Treatment Products
Ireland's Leading Bridal Store Announces Huge 'One Day Only Sale' In Capital
Ireland's Leading Bridal Store Announces Huge 'One Day Only Sale' In Capital
These Two HUGE Hollywood Stars Will Be In Dublin This Month
These Two HUGE Hollywood Stars Will Be In Dublin This Month
Even Forbes Is Talking About This Dublin Start-Up That Is Taking The World By Storm
Even Forbes Is Talking About This Dublin Start-Up That Is Taking The World By Storm
This Chic Ballsbridge Home Is An Absolute Dream Come True
This Chic Ballsbridge Home Is An Absolute Dream Come True
PIC: A Very Cheeky Pick-Up Sign Has Just Popped Up In Phibsboro
PIC: A Very Cheeky Pick-Up Sign Has Just Popped Up In Phibsboro
A Dublin Street Has Been Made Into A Computer Game And It's Weirdly Addictive
A Dublin Street Has Been Made Into A Computer Game And It's Weirdly Addictive
Dublin Singles Are Now Putting Their Dating Profiles On Billboards Around Town
Dublin Singles Are Now Putting Their Dating Profiles On Billboards Around Town
PICS: This Dublin Store Has Some Seriously Gas Irish Valentine's Day Cards
PICS: This Dublin Store Has Some Seriously Gas Irish Valentine's Day Cards
Nine Adrenaline Junkie-Proof Activities In Dublin You Need To Try
Nine Adrenaline Junkie-Proof Activities In Dublin You Need To Try
PICS: Brian O'Driscoll And Amy Huberman's New House Is Ultimate Family Goals
Lifestyle

PICS: Brian O'Driscoll And Amy Huberman's New House Is Ultimate Family Goals
Attention Maltesers Lovers! Something's Happening Around Dublin This Week That Might Sort Out Your Valentine's Present
Sponsored

Attention Maltesers Lovers! Something's Happening Around Dublin This Week That Might Sort Out Your Valentine's Present
This Stunning Victorian Home In Dalkey Has Everything You'll Ever Need
Lifestyle

This Stunning Victorian Home In Dalkey Has Everything You'll Ever Need
Tributes Paid To "Gentleman" Dubliner Who Was Stabbed After Domestic Dispute
News

Tributes Paid To "Gentleman" Dubliner Who Was Stabbed After Domestic Dispute

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Dublin

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
News

Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
Food and Drink

An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
Woohoo! Ranelagh Is Getting A Cool New Vegan Restaurant
Food and Drink

Woohoo! Ranelagh Is Getting A Cool New Vegan Restaurant

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin