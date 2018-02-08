This Stunning Victorian Home In Dalkey Has Everything You'll Ever Need

If we win the lotto, we know what we'll be buying...

We've seen a lot of gorgeous Dublin houses popping up here and there on the market lately, but there's just something about this property in Dalkey that is making us wish we could move in tomorrow.

The Victorian house overlooks Killiney Bay and has a tennis court, orchards and even a few fruit gardens.

And the inside of the stunning seaside house isn't too shabby either...

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The large, south-facing sun terrace with a stunning view is the perfect spot for relaxing during the summer months...

Also on the middle level of the three-storey house is a study, media room, games room, gallery, den and sunroom....

A major bonus to this house is that almost all rooms have a south-facing sea view...

There are a total of five bedrooms, three of which have en-suites, while two of the rooms have their own personal walk-in 'his and her' wardrobes...

This property is, without a doubt, one of the most stunning we have come across in a while.

You can check out the full listing here.

