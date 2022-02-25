Not what one might typically expect from a department store, but there you go.

Brown Thomas unveiled their new 62,000 square foot store at Dundrum Town Centre yesterday, which promises to be 'Ireland’s most innovative physical retail experience'.

The new store will offer a 'new approach to fashion' with a big focus on rental, resale and restoration services.

Their new Full Circle service will enable customers to bring their pre-loved handbags in-store to be exchanged for a Brown Thomas Gift Card, while new sustainability initiative ‘Beauty Cycle’ will allow customers to recycle beauty empties and receive BT loyalty points for each deposit made.

The new 12,000 square feet beauty hall is home to new concept Planet Beauty, a curated edit of 60 sustainable beauty and wellness brands. The store will also offer a salon experience with treatments including manicures, pedicures, brows and lashes as well as BT's new "Get a Drip" service - an experience offering IV vitamin drips, IV injections, booster shots and instant vitamin C and D testing and bespoke consultations to provide tailored beauty packages.

Planet Beauty at Brown Thomas

Elsewhere in the store you'll find ‘The Apartment’, an experience themed as an apartment living area offering customers a designated sanctuary space removed from the main shopping areas, that creates a relaxed environment to combine socialising and shopping. Able to accommodate up to ten visitors, the apartment can be reserved during shopping hours and customers can book beauty services, masterclasses, brand presentations, private fashion shows and personal shopping sessions.

For those who like to snack while they shop, the Edition Cafe will be serving up salads, brunch dishes and afternoon tea, as it does in BT's Grafton Street store.

As you'd imagine there was a lot of excitement around the new opening, with traffic heavier than usual in the area.

Niamh O'Reilly of Today FM Travel told Lovin:

Traffic was definitely busier on routes around Dundrum yesterday, particularly towards the town centre from the Churchtown direction. I'd expect it to be just as busy this weekend so leave plenty of time for your journeys!

Header image via Brown Thomas

