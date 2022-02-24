012 - The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

From drag shows to dodgy tweets.

Welcome to The L List, our weekly round up of things we've been Lovin in Dublin. As storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin respectively battered away at us (with Gladys expected to make an appearance by the end of this week too), we still found ways to have the craic and eat our weight in Korean fried chicken. It's called resilience - look it up.

Queer Cabaret

I headed on a midweek jaunt to Queer Cabaret's Double Trouble show in Bow Lane this week and if you're a divil for an aul show tune and a death drop or two, you should make it a priority to catch one of these shows. With Ireland’s Premier Non-Binary Drag Entity Avoca Reaction at the helm and regular performances from rising drag stars Coco Chanel No.5, Goblins Goblins Goblins, Ariana Grindr and Enda Danite you can expect a night of pure joy and free flowing cocktails. It's how every Tuesday should be. Keep an eye on their Insta for info on upcoming shows.

Everything on Chimac's menu

It's a sin that you have to pick just one dish. This was my pre-drag meal on Tuesday and I just know the memory of it will stay with me for a long, long time. I'd usually go for one of Chimac's burgers (shout out to you, Good Good) but as part of my never-ending search mission for savoury food laced with sugar I went for the KFC nugs with the Sriracha Caramel drizzle and reader, they did not disappoint. This crispy, sticky banquet was the stuff of dreams.

Chimac nugs with Sriracha caramel drizzle and bacon cheese fries

New music from CMAT

Seriously, this woman can do no wrong. Ireland's favourite country star CMAT graced us with a new song this week ahead of her hotly anticipated album release which is scheduled for tomorrow. In classic CMAT style, along with smart lyrics and a tune guaranteed to be stuck in your head for weeks comes iconic cover art by the talented Rachel O'Regan, who always masterfully encapsulates the vibe of the song with detailed illustrations you could stare at for hours. A dream duo.

Crime Gun

You probably saw the surge of retweets and hot takes after the Garda Info Twitter account referred to this seized firearm as a "crime gun". Not to be confused with a law gun.

Detective Garda Ronan Lawlor, Ballistics Section examining a crime gun #Garda100 pic.twitter.com/GN4dAcXweb — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 21, 2022

There's gold to be found in the quote tweets and replies, but this has to be one of our favourite responses:

We know you have it, Biscuits.

Tell us where the crime gun is pic.twitter.com/WEW5cRFKpQ — Derek (@DirkVanBryn) February 21, 2022

Shout out to Biscuits, showing zero sign of cracking under pressure.

The occasional venture back to the office (for cafe purposes only)

If you're returning to the office for the first time in a while, there's a lot to deal with and remember. Getting dressed, praying you have the office wifi password written down somewhere and the near-impossible task of locating your leap card - it'd wreck you. The silver lining is returning to your favourite cafes once more - everything seems easier after approximately one (1) sip of your morning flattie. It's just science.

The Morning on Pleasants Street, a spot I've missed dearly during my time working at home.

Same time, same place next week for a fresh list of things we've been Lovin in Dublin.

READ NEXT: REVIEW: Samuel Beckett's Endgame at The Gate Theatre