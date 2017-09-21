PICS: This Dublin Café's Fry Is EXACTLY What You Need When Hungover

I had a rare Friday off and decided to head out on Thursday night with one of my good friends who goes to college in DCU.

I'm a fool, I think I can still hack the college nights out and the big sessions but the hangovers have started to get even worse since I graduated.

The effects of the different mixtures of drinks were being felt on Friday morning and for me, when I'm dying, I need to get food into me ASAP or else I'll get hangry.

Someone had told me about Café Sofia on Wexford Street and I still couldn't place it despite being a frequent visitor to that street. It's very well hidden on that street, nestled in between Subway and Burritos and Blues, you could be specifically looking out for it and you'd still miss it.

I must have missed the memo to say that this place was something special because I opened the door to find the place was absolutely wedged. I was about to turn around when I spotted two men throwing back their last drop of tea and grabbing their jackets from the back seats of their chairs.

I was handed a menu by a waitress before I even had to ask and was welcomed. I noticed the milk jug was empty at my table but didn't even have to say it to her, she was on the case already. I looked at the menu and couldn't get over how cheap all the different frys were. Prices start at €5 for their smallest fry - one of each - and the Full Irish, which I got, was €8.50.

I gave the waitress my order but told her to hold the beans, they just don't belong in my kind of fry-up. Without asking, I was given an extra egg which was a nice, unexpected extra. A massive pot of tea was brought down to my table immediately and it was attacked. I had a thirst on me and a cup of scauld is your only man to cure that.

The toast came with the tea too and it was piping hot. There's no messing about here, straight from the toaster, onto a plate and on to my table.

It took 8 minutes exactly from taking my order to getting my food. It was honestly like a dream come true in my hungover state and it probably took even less time again for me to devour it.

Three sausages, three rashes, two puddings, one black, one white, a (big) handful of mushrooms and chips and two eggs.

€8.50. A euro for each minute I was waiting for it to come out. They obviously expect a huge amount of their visitors to get their fry, hence why it was so quick, but despite it being so fast, it was one of the tastiest I've ever had.

There was nothing rough and ready about it at all. In fact, at €8.50, it's a steal.

And, what's better, they do all day breakfasts.

It was cheap, it was quick and it was exactly what I needed while I was in my hangover state. Get in, get grub, get out.

Ideally, the perfect place to go for breakfast when you're craving that morning-after-a-session big fry.

