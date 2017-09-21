Lifestyle

PICS: This Dublin Café's Fry Is EXACTLY What You Need When Hungover

Very cheap, very quick and fecking delicious.

Cafe Sofia Breakfast April

I had a rare Friday off and decided to head out on Thursday night with one of my good friends who goes to college in DCU.

I'm a fool, I think I can still hack the college nights out and the big sessions but the hangovers have started to get even worse since I graduated.

The effects of the different mixtures of drinks were being felt on Friday morning and for me, when I'm dying, I need to get food into me ASAP or else I'll get hangry.

Someone had told me about Café Sofia on Wexford Street and I still couldn't place it despite being a frequent visitor to that street. It's very well hidden on that street, nestled in between Subway and Burritos and Blues, you could be specifically looking out for it and you'd still miss it.

Cafe Sofia Pic

I must have missed the memo to say that this place was something special because I opened the door to find the place was absolutely wedged. I was about to turn around when I spotted two men throwing back their last drop of tea and grabbing their jackets from the back seats of their chairs.

I was handed a menu by a waitress before I even had to ask and was welcomed. I noticed the milk jug was empty at my table but didn't even have to say it to her, she was on the case already. I looked at the menu and couldn't get over how cheap all the different frys were. Prices start at €5 for their smallest fry - one of each - and the Full Irish, which I got, was €8.50.

I gave the waitress my order but told her to hold the beans, they just don't belong in my kind of fry-up. Without asking, I was given an extra egg which was a nice, unexpected extra. A massive pot of tea was brought down to my table immediately and it was attacked. I had a thirst on me and a cup of scauld is your only man to cure that.

The toast came with the tea too and it was piping hot. There's no messing about here, straight from the toaster, onto a plate and on to my table.

It took 8 minutes exactly from taking my order to getting my food. It was honestly like a dream come true in my hungover state and it probably took even less time again for me to devour it.

Cafe Sofia Breakfast
Cafe Sofia Breakfast 1

View this post on Instagram

Irish breakfast 🍄🍳🍞☕

A post shared by Fernanda Brito ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) (@fernandarrb) on

Three sausages, three rashes, two puddings, one black, one white, a (big) handful of mushrooms and chips and two eggs.

€8.50. A euro for each minute I was waiting for it to come out. They obviously expect a huge amount of their visitors to get their fry, hence why it was so quick, but despite it being so fast, it was one of the tastiest I've ever had.

There was nothing rough and ready about it at all. In fact, at €8.50, it's a steal.

And, what's better, they do all day breakfasts.

It was cheap, it was quick and it was exactly what I needed while I was in my hangover state. Get in, get grub, get out.

Ideally, the perfect place to go for breakfast when you're craving that morning-after-a-session big fry.

READ NEXT: A Pub In Finglas Has A HUGE Chicken Fillet Roll Challenge – Could You Do It?

Dublin hangover food hangover food dublin weekend brunch breakfast
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
The Most Unique Venues In Dublin For A Winter Wedding
The Most Unique Venues In Dublin For A Winter Wedding
Some Hidden Secrets Of Dublin You Probably Don't Know About
Some Hidden Secrets Of Dublin You Probably Don't Know About
PICS: This Dublin Café's Fry Is EXACTLY What You Need When Hungover
PICS: This Dublin Café's Fry Is EXACTLY What You Need When Hungover
10 Incredible Venues For An Intimate And Unique Dublin Wedding
10 Incredible Venues For An Intimate And Unique Dublin Wedding
There's a Massive Bridal Sample Sale At Folkster Dundrum This Weekend
There's a Massive Bridal Sample Sale At Folkster Dundrum This Weekend
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Weekend Stroll
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Weekend Stroll
Flying Tiger Is Selling Everything For Just €2 This Weekend
Flying Tiger Is Selling Everything For Just €2 This Weekend
Datin Dublin: Is The Ramen Bar A Good Place For A Date?
Datin Dublin: Is The Ramen Bar A Good Place For A Date?
13 Stages Of Shopping In Penneys We Know All Too Well
13 Stages Of Shopping In Penneys We Know All Too Well
Back To Basics - "I'm Going To Try Lose 2.5 Stone In 12 Weeks Without Going To The Gym"
Back To Basics - "I'm Going To Try Lose 2.5 Stone In 12 Weeks Without Going To The Gym"
Eight Budget-Friendly Family Events On In Dublin This Weekend
Eight Budget-Friendly Family Events On In Dublin This Weekend
Gardaí Have Issued A Stern Warning To Cyclists In The City
Gardaí Have Issued A Stern Warning To Cyclists In The City
The Most Unique Venues In Dublin For A Winter Wedding
Feature

The Most Unique Venues In Dublin For A Winter Wedding
"It Makes Perfect Sense" - TD Calls For A New Bus Route That Could Be A Game Changer
News

"It Makes Perfect Sense" - TD Calls For A New Bus Route That Could Be A Game Changer
10 Struggles All Dubliners Face When Payday Is Miles Away
Feature

10 Struggles All Dubliners Face When Payday Is Miles Away
It Might Still Be January But One Of Dublin's Favourite Ice-Cream Shops Has Reopened
Food and Drink

It Might Still Be January But One Of Dublin's Favourite Ice-Cream Shops Has Reopened

Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
News

PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
Lifestyle

A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas
Food and Drink

This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group