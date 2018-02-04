Lifestyle

Can You Spot The Embarrassing Mistake In This Valentine's Day Card From Dunnes Stores?

This could either make or break your relationship...

Screen Shot 2018 02 04 At 15 18 47

Valentine's Day is a tricky old beast, especially for newish relationships. You don't want to come across as cold hearted by getting your new other half nothing, but then again you hardly want to go full-blown Fatal Attraction either. 

'Ah!', you think. 'A card. PERFECT.'

Surely a simple card can't cause any trouble?

Hmm. It could be fairly lethal if it's this particular one from a Dunnes Stores in The Mill in Clondalkin.

Lovin Dublin reader Gillian spotted the card and almost bought it for her boyfriend of a few months... Look verrrry closely and you'll see why she was glad she didn't.

Image1

Can't spot it? Look again. It's for a 'boyfriend'... But then says for an amazing HUSBAND.

Jesus Christ we've shivers just thinking about handing this to our bae by mistake and him thinking we're trying to drop a sneaky hint.

Screen Shot 2018 02 04 At 15 12 11

We're shook. Looks like the designer of the card had some serious subconscious hopes on his or her mind at the time...

Be careful out there folks. A simple bunch of flowers might just be your best bet.

Thanks to Gillian for sending this in! Have you spotted any gas things around Dublin? Drop us a message on our Facebook!

READ NEXT: 13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
Can You Spot The Embarrassing Mistake In This Valentine's Day Card From Dunnes Stores?
Can You Spot The Embarrassing Mistake In This Valentine's Day Card From Dunnes Stores?
13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
30 Questions You NEED To Ask Your Partner Before Getting Married
30 Questions You NEED To Ask Your Partner Before Getting Married
500 Hidden Secrets Of Dublin You Probably Don't Know About...
500 Hidden Secrets Of Dublin You Probably Don't Know About...
Hidden Behind The Traditional Exterior Of This Ballsbridge Home Is A Modern Masterpiece
Hidden Behind The Traditional Exterior Of This Ballsbridge Home Is A Modern Masterpiece
PICS: Only The Bravest Dubs Will Play The City's First Ever 'Tattoo Roulette'
PICS: Only The Bravest Dubs Will Play The City's First Ever 'Tattoo Roulette'
This Event Is On In Dublin All Weekend And It's Going To Be Serious Craic
This Event Is On In Dublin All Weekend And It's Going To Be Serious Craic
This Is Exactly Where To Stand In Coppers If You're Looking For The Shift
This Is Exactly Where To Stand In Coppers If You're Looking For The Shift
These Dublin Gyms Have Received 'Best Physical Fitness Centre' In Ireland Award
These Dublin Gyms Have Received 'Best Physical Fitness Centre' In Ireland Award
PICS: This Kardashian Star Was In Dublin Last Night And EVERYONE Was Getting Snaps
PICS: This Kardashian Star Was In Dublin Last Night And EVERYONE Was Getting Snaps
Food Lovers Are In For Some Real Treats At Dublin's Chinese New Year Festival
Food Lovers Are In For Some Real Treats At Dublin's Chinese New Year Festival
Croke Park Looking To Hold An EXTRA Music Concert This Summer And The Rumours Begin
Croke Park Looking To Hold An EXTRA Music Concert This Summer And The Rumours Begin
PICS: Is This The Glammest Brunch In Dublin Right Now?
Food and Drink

PICS: Is This The Glammest Brunch In Dublin Right Now?
13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
Feature

13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
News

Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
30 Questions You NEED To Ask Your Partner Before Getting Married
Lifestyle

30 Questions You NEED To Ask Your Partner Before Getting Married

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Dublin

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
News

Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Food and Drink

Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
BREAKING: Body Discovered In Burnt-Out Car At Killiney Train Station This Evening
Dublin

BREAKING: Body Discovered In Burnt-Out Car At Killiney Train Station This Evening

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin