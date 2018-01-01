Conor McGregor's Family Members Hospitalised With Aussie Flu Virus

Conor McGregor has spoken out about the effects of the Aussie flu virus on his family members.

The MMA star took to Instagram to announce that his relatives have been taken down by the illness which has affected people across Ireland since arriving from Australia. He also wrote that he has been 'left shaking in bed the past two days' himself as a result of the flu.

The Dubliner then went on to address plans to make headlines for the right reasons in 2018. Alongside an image of himself and his young son Conor Junior, he wrote:

'Well that was a wild New Year's Eve. Half the family hit with the Australian flu virus and some even left in hospital with it. I've never even been to Australia wtf.



'One of the most intense few days I've gone thru. Big New Year's Eve party cancelled at the last minute and I am left shaking in bed the past two days. I'll leave that with the rest of the bad behind me in 2017 and take with me the many great experiences I've had this year!

'None greater than the birth of my son Conor Jr. and the continued support of my family, my friends and my dedicated staff through thick and thin.

Thank you all and Happy new year to everyone!



'2018 I may go back to the back pages instead of the front pages again but I have a feeling these journalists now just want me in the obituary pages so we shall see.

I will be ready for whatever comes. 'Be sharp and be fast this year because I am sharper and I am faster.

God bless you all and Happy New Year!'

Up to ten people have died already in Ireland as a result of the illness. Doctors have said that children are the most at risk.

