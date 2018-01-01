Lifestyle

Conor McGregor's Family Members Hospitalised With Aussie Flu Virus

The MMA star has spoken out on their health...

Screen Shot 2018 01 01 At 11 17 00

Conor McGregor has spoken out about the effects of the Aussie flu virus on his family members.

The MMA star took to Instagram to announce that his relatives have been taken down by the illness which has affected people across Ireland since arriving from Australia. He also wrote that he has been 'left shaking in bed the past two days' himself as a result of the flu.

The Dubliner then went on to address plans to make headlines for the right reasons in 2018. Alongside an image of himself and his young son Conor Junior, he wrote:

'Well that was a wild New Year's Eve. Half the family hit with the Australian flu virus and some even left in hospital with it. I've never even been to Australia wtf.

'One of the most intense few days I've gone thru. Big New Year's Eve party cancelled at the last minute and I am left shaking in bed the past two days. I'll leave that with the rest of the bad behind me in 2017 and take with me the many great experiences I've had this year! 


'None greater than the birth of my son Conor Jr. and the continued support of my family, my friends and my dedicated staff through thick and thin. 
Thank you all and Happy new year to everyone!

'2018 I may go back to the back pages instead of the front pages again but I have a feeling these journalists now just want me in the obituary pages so we shall see. 
I will be ready for whatever comes. 

'Be sharp and be fast this year because I am sharper and I am faster.
God bless you all and Happy New Year!'

Up to ten people have died already in Ireland as a result of the illness. Doctors have said that children are the most at risk. 

(header pic: @TheNotoriousMMA on Instagram)

READ NEXT: Al Porter Has Received Support After Recent Allegations Against Him

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
Conor McGregor's Family Members Hospitalised With Aussie Flu Virus
Conor McGregor's Family Members Hospitalised With Aussie Flu Virus
5 Bucket List Activities In Dublin To Start 2018 Off Right
5 Bucket List Activities In Dublin To Start 2018 Off Right
Here Are The 20 Names Of Girls That Will Get Pregnant In 2018 According To Research
Here Are The 20 Names Of Girls That Will Get Pregnant In 2018 According To Research
PICS: The Queues In Dublin Airport This Morning Are Massive
PICS: The Queues In Dublin Airport This Morning Are Massive
'Gaslighting' Is The Modern Trend That Is Damaging Relationships In Ireland
'Gaslighting' Is The Modern Trend That Is Damaging Relationships In Ireland
Dublin Driver's Valid Excuse For Quick Parking Shows Clampers Have A Heart
Dublin Driver's Valid Excuse For Quick Parking Shows Clampers Have A Heart
This Dalkey Home Is An Absolute Dream Come True
This Dalkey Home Is An Absolute Dream Come True
Only Irish Folk Would Understand Why This 'Fish Town' Wikipedia Page Is So Funny
Only Irish Folk Would Understand Why This 'Fish Town' Wikipedia Page Is So Funny
Five Deadly Dublin Walks That Are Worth Getting Off The Sofa For
Five Deadly Dublin Walks That Are Worth Getting Off The Sofa For
11 Stunning Holiday Destinations In Ireland You Can Get To By Train
11 Stunning Holiday Destinations In Ireland You Can Get To By Train
There's a Pretty Sweet Discount On Our Holy Grail Skincare Product At Arnotts Right Now
There's a Pretty Sweet Discount On Our Holy Grail Skincare Product At Arnotts Right Now
Someone In Dublin Has Just Won The Jackpot In Tonight's Euromillions Plus Draw
Someone In Dublin Has Just Won The Jackpot In Tonight's Euromillions Plus Draw
Al Porter Has Received Support After Recent Allegations Against Him
Dublin

Al Porter Has Received Support After Recent Allegations Against Him
Heading Out Tonight? The Weather In Dublin Is Looking Atrocious
News

Heading Out Tonight? The Weather In Dublin Is Looking Atrocious
Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today
News

Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today
Aussie Virus Will Put 'Serious Strain' On Irish Health System Says TD
News

Aussie Virus Will Put 'Serious Strain' On Irish Health System Says TD

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
Dublin

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
News

The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
Feature

This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
A Plane Flying From Dublin Airport Has Just Made An Emergency Landing
News

A Plane Flying From Dublin Airport Has Just Made An Emergency Landing

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2017 Lovin Dublin