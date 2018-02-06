Dublin Singles Are Now Putting Their Dating Profiles On Billboards Around Town

Is 'billboard dating' going to be the next big craze?

Online dating is a minefield of 'what ifs'.

What if the right person hasn't seen my profile yet? What if my soulmate accidentally swiped left?!

Well, four single Dubs have cut the messing and they're going BIG with their dating profiles. We're talking billboard big.

Yep, four brave singletons are embracing a whole new way of dating with SPIN 1038's breakfast duo Graham and Nathan to celebrate the month of love.

The aim of the game is to find a match by 'getting out there' in the boldest way possible - lashing your dating profile up on a billboard for two weeks.

The profiles will go up around town on February 26th and prospective daters who want the chance to date one of the Billboard Singles just need to send in a WhatsApp voice note telling Graham and Nathan why they’d like a date on Fully Charged in the morning.

The Billboard Single will then choose their match live on air!

If you fancy yourself as a billboard stunnah, you can apply here and if not - just keep your eyes peeled for those billboards at the end of the month.

You might just spot someone who tickles your fancy...

