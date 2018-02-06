Lifestyle Dating

Dublin Singles Are Now Putting Their Dating Profiles On Billboards Around Town

Is 'billboard dating' going to be the next big craze?

Dating

Online dating is a minefield of 'what ifs'. 

What if the right person hasn't seen my profile yet? What if my soulmate accidentally swiped left?! 

Well, four single Dubs have cut the messing and they're going BIG with their dating profiles. We're talking billboard big. 

Graham And Nathan 3 3

Yep, four brave singletons are embracing a whole new way of dating with SPIN 1038's breakfast duo Graham and Nathan to celebrate the month of love. 

The aim of the game is to find a match by 'getting out there' in the boldest way possible - lashing your dating profile up on a billboard for two weeks. 

Spin1038 Billboard Singles 4

The profiles will go up around town on February 26th and prospective daters who want the chance to date one of the Billboard Singles just need to send in a WhatsApp voice note telling Graham and Nathan why they’d like a date on Fully Charged in the morning. 

The Billboard Single will then choose their match live on air! 

If you fancy yourself as a billboard stunnah, you can apply here and if not - just keep your eyes peeled for those billboards at the end of the month. 

You might just spot someone who tickles your fancy... 

READ MORE: Woohoo! Ranelagh Is Getting A Cool New Vegan Restaurant

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
Dublin Singles Are Now Putting Their Dating Profiles On Billboards Around Town
Dublin Singles Are Now Putting Their Dating Profiles On Billboards Around Town
PICS: This Dublin Store Has Some Seriously Gas Irish Valentine's Day Cards
PICS: This Dublin Store Has Some Seriously Gas Irish Valentine's Day Cards
Nine Adrenaline Junkie-Proof Activities In Dublin You Need To Try
Nine Adrenaline Junkie-Proof Activities In Dublin You Need To Try
Can You Spot The Embarrassing Mistake In This Valentine's Day Card From Dunnes Stores?
Can You Spot The Embarrassing Mistake In This Valentine's Day Card From Dunnes Stores?
13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
30 Questions You NEED To Ask Your Partner Before Getting Married
30 Questions You NEED To Ask Your Partner Before Getting Married
500 Hidden Secrets Of Dublin You Probably Don't Know About...
500 Hidden Secrets Of Dublin You Probably Don't Know About...
Hidden Behind The Traditional Exterior Of This Ballsbridge Home Is A Modern Masterpiece
Hidden Behind The Traditional Exterior Of This Ballsbridge Home Is A Modern Masterpiece
PICS: Only The Bravest Dubs Will Play The City's First Ever 'Tattoo Roulette'
PICS: Only The Bravest Dubs Will Play The City's First Ever 'Tattoo Roulette'
This Event Is On In Dublin All Weekend And It's Going To Be Serious Craic
This Event Is On In Dublin All Weekend And It's Going To Be Serious Craic
This Is Exactly Where To Stand In Coppers If You're Looking For The Shift
This Is Exactly Where To Stand In Coppers If You're Looking For The Shift
These Dublin Gyms Have Received 'Best Physical Fitness Centre' In Ireland Award
These Dublin Gyms Have Received 'Best Physical Fitness Centre' In Ireland Award
Tasty Chinese Food And Craic Make This A Fab Spot For A Valentine's Date In Dublin
Food and Drink

Tasty Chinese Food And Craic Make This A Fab Spot For A Valentine's Date In Dublin
Dublin Singles Are Now Putting Their Dating Profiles On Billboards Around Town
Lifestyle

Dublin Singles Are Now Putting Their Dating Profiles On Billboards Around Town
DART Running With Delays Due To 'Anti-Social Behaviour' This Afternoon
Dublin

DART Running With Delays Due To 'Anti-Social Behaviour' This Afternoon
Government Approves Plans To Extend DART Lines To Louth And Kildare
Dublin

Government Approves Plans To Extend DART Lines To Louth And Kildare

Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
News

Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
News

Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
Food and Drink

An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
An 81-Year-Old Tallaght Granny Had Everyone Bawling On Ireland's Got Talent Last Night
News

An 81-Year-Old Tallaght Granny Had Everyone Bawling On Ireland's Got Talent Last Night

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin