Food and Drink

Woohoo! Ranelagh Is Getting A Cool New Vegan Restaurant

And it's run by someone very famous...

Shutterstock 641257942

If you're vegan or vegetarian, going to the same few restaurants over and over again can get a little boring. 

That's why we were so delira to hear that a brand new vegan restaurant is coming to Ranelagh. 

The Garden of Vegan started life as a food truck, serving the masses at the likes of Electric Picnic and Longitude. 

Now, thanks to an online funding campaign, it will soon be a proper sit-down eatery. 

Popular trad musician Sharon Shannon is behind the venture, and as we all know, she's a big animal lover (remember that video with the cows?). 

According to The Sunday Business Post, management are so confident in the success of the restaurant that they have already planned five more to open within the next three years.

Vegan treats for all!

READ NEXT: Penneys Is Getting A Fabulous New Pop-Up - Just In Time For Valentine's Day

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
Tasty Chinese Food And Craic Make This A Fab Spot For A Valentine's Date In Dublin
Tasty Chinese Food And Craic Make This A Fab Spot For A Valentine's Date In Dublin
Woohoo! Ranelagh Is Getting A Cool New Vegan Restaurant
Woohoo! Ranelagh Is Getting A Cool New Vegan Restaurant
An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
PICS: Is This The Glammest Brunch In Dublin Right Now?
PICS: Is This The Glammest Brunch In Dublin Right Now?
A Historical Bar In South Dublin Has Had A Makeover And It Looks SO Beaut
A Historical Bar In South Dublin Has Had A Makeover And It Looks SO Beaut
Here's Where You'll Find One Of The Best Pasta Dishes In Dublin
Here's Where You'll Find One Of The Best Pasta Dishes In Dublin
Seven Types Of Shite We All Eat When We're Mouldy In Dublin
Seven Types Of Shite We All Eat When We're Mouldy In Dublin
PICS: This Harold's Cross Haven Is Where You're Having Brunch Today
PICS: This Harold's Cross Haven Is Where You're Having Brunch Today
10 Classic People You'll Run Into On Camden Street Of A Saturday Night
10 Classic People You'll Run Into On Camden Street Of A Saturday Night
Ten Dublin Takeaways That Deliver Booze (Now That Dry January Is Over)
Ten Dublin Takeaways That Deliver Booze (Now That Dry January Is Over)
This Dublin Cafe Is Hosting A 'Palentine's Night' For People Who Hate 'Lovey Dovey Shite'
This Dublin Cafe Is Hosting A 'Palentine's Night' For People Who Hate 'Lovey Dovey Shite'
One Of The World's Greatest Rock Bands Is Tipped To Play Croke Park This Summer
One Of The World's Greatest Rock Bands Is Tipped To Play Croke Park This Summer
Tasty Chinese Food And Craic Make This A Fab Spot For A Valentine's Date In Dublin
Food and Drink

Tasty Chinese Food And Craic Make This A Fab Spot For A Valentine's Date In Dublin
Dublin Singles Are Now Putting Their Dating Profiles On Billboards Around Town
Lifestyle

Dublin Singles Are Now Putting Their Dating Profiles On Billboards Around Town
DART Running With Delays Due To 'Anti-Social Behaviour' This Afternoon
Dublin

DART Running With Delays Due To 'Anti-Social Behaviour' This Afternoon
Government Approves Plans To Extend DART Lines To Louth And Kildare
Dublin

Government Approves Plans To Extend DART Lines To Louth And Kildare

Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
News

Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
News

Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
Food and Drink

An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
An 81-Year-Old Tallaght Granny Had Everyone Bawling On Ireland's Got Talent Last Night
News

An 81-Year-Old Tallaght Granny Had Everyone Bawling On Ireland's Got Talent Last Night

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin