Woohoo! Ranelagh Is Getting A Cool New Vegan Restaurant

If you're vegan or vegetarian, going to the same few restaurants over and over again can get a little boring.

That's why we were so delira to hear that a brand new vegan restaurant is coming to Ranelagh.

The Garden of Vegan started life as a food truck, serving the masses at the likes of Electric Picnic and Longitude.

Now, thanks to an online funding campaign, it will soon be a proper sit-down eatery.

Popular trad musician Sharon Shannon is behind the venture, and as we all know, she's a big animal lover (remember that video with the cows?).

According to The Sunday Business Post, management are so confident in the success of the restaurant that they have already planned five more to open within the next three years.

Vegan treats for all!

