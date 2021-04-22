DCC confirms opening of 22 public buildings for people to use toilet facilities

By James Fenton

April 22, 2021 at 12:06pm

DCC confirms opening of 22 public buildings for people to use toilet facilities

Dublin City Council have announced that 22 public buildings will be opened on a "toilets only" basis, starting on Monday, April 26.

Following a number of calls for additional public toilets in the city, Dublin City Council have today confirmed that sports centres, libraries and City Hall on Dame Street will be made available for those that need to use bathroom facilities.

The sports facilities and City Hall will open seven days a week from Monday, April 26 and libraries will open six days a week from Tuesday, May 4.

Appropriate queuing, social distancing and cleaning regimes will be put in place and DCC have said that usage will be monitored and reviewed on an ongoing basis.

The buildings are located in the city centre as well as many surrounding suburbs. You can read details of the buildings that will be open for the use of bathroom facilities and their opening hours here.

