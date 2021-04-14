DCC opens financial support scheme for outdoor seating this summer

By James Fenton

April 14, 2021 at 9:44am

Dublin City Council have opened applications for a scheme that will offer hospitality businesses financial support to go towards outdoor seating this summer.

Under The Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme, businesses can request financial support to purchase or upgrade equipment to provide additional outdoor seating and increase their outdoor dining capacity for summer 2021.

The scheme is open to attractions, hotels, restaurants, cafes, public houses or other tourism and hospitality business establishments where food is sold for consumption on the premises.

The following items are considered eligible for the scheme:

  • Tables
  • Chairs
  • Umbrellas
  • Electric heaters
  • Screens/windbreaks
  • Plant stands
  • Wooden Platform

Earlier this week, a motion was passed that should pave the way for outdoor dining on around 20 streets in Dublin this summer. Dublin City Council's Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme is open from today and will run until September 30. Businesses who wish to avail can do so via this link.

