A brilliant Diego Maradona mural has popped up in Dublin

By James Fenton

April 13, 2021 at 3:18pm

A mural of late football icon Diego Maradona has popped up in Dublin 4, courtesy of street artist Chelsea Jacobs.

Diego Maradona passed away on November 25 last year and his loss has been felt around the world, including here in Dublin where the legendary footballer strut his stuff as a 19-year-old in 1980.

That Lansdowne Road pitch he graced is now known as the Aviva Stadium but what hasn't changed is the admiration for the late superstar on these shores. To reflect this, the ground now overlooks a new mural of Diego in the iconic blue and white stripes of Argentina.

Created by street artist Chelsea Jacobs, the piece is located on Havelock Place, in the shadows of the stadium where Ireland play their home games. Alongside it are the words "to see the ball, to run after it, make me the happiest man in the world," a quote attributed to Maradona which sums up his love for the beautiful game.

Sure to inspire football-loving youngsters in the Ballsbridge area and beyond, Chelsea's piece is a welcome addition to the D4 landscape. Diego Eterno indeed.

