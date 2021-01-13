Dealz is opening a new brand new store just off the M50

Discount retail chain Dealz is opening a brand new store at Carrickmines Park this month, creating 40 new jobs in the process.

The new Dealz branch will occupy the site where the old Mothercare store stood and will make up 930 square metres. Carrickmines Park is located at exit 15 of the M50 and boasts 30 retail outlets, including Currys/PC World, DFS, Boots and Halfords.

Ben Wall, Head of Portfolio Management for Poundland and Dealz Ireland, said that the company is "pleased to be expanding its Irish portfolio."

Dealz is branded as Poundland in the UK and the company already has over 100 outlets in Ireland.

READ NEXT: DCC suspends three popular Dublin markets until further notice