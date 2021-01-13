Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dealz is opening a new brand new store just off the M50

By James Fenton

January 13, 2021 at 9:50am

Share:

Discount retail chain Dealz is opening a brand new store at Carrickmines Park this month, creating 40 new jobs in the process.

The new Dealz branch will occupy the site where the old Mothercare store stood and will make up 930 square metres. Carrickmines Park is located at exit 15 of the M50 and boasts 30 retail outlets, including Currys/PC World, DFS, Boots and Halfords.

Ben Wall, Head of Portfolio Management for Poundland and Dealz Ireland, said that the company is "pleased to be expanding its Irish portfolio."

Dealz is branded as Poundland in the UK and the company already has over 100 outlets in Ireland.

READ NEXT: DCC suspends three popular Dublin markets until further notice

Share:

Latest articles

WATCH: Pillow Queens knocked it out of the park on The Late Late Show last night

How to play these two massive American lotteries from Ireland

Dublin coffee trailer on the lookout for new spot to call their own

REVIEW: Servant is the best scary show on TV right now

You may also love

REVIEW: Servant is the best scary show on TV right now

DCC suspends three popular Dublin markets until further notice

WATCH: First look at new Indiana Jones game from the makers of Fallout and Doom

Normal People star selected for one of Europe's most prestigious acting awards

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.