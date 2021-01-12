DCC suspends three popular Dublin markets until further notice

Dublin City Council has confirmed that the Thursday Market in Merrion Square, the Saturday market in St. Anne’s Park and the Sunday market in Herbert Park, are all suspended until further notice.

All three markets are popular spots for Dubliners looking to get out of the house and try new food but concerns over Covid-19 have led to Dublin City Council's decision.

In a tweet posted this afternoon, DCC wrote that 'Due to concerns about the current Covid-19 situation and following careful consideration/discussion with the operators, the Thursday lunchtime market in Merrion Square, the Saturday market in St. Anne’s Park and the Sunday market in Herbert Park, are suspended until further notice.'

Due to concerns about the current #COVID19 situation & following careful consideration/discussion with the operators, the Thursday lunchtime market in Merrion Square, the Saturday market in St. Anne’s Park & the Sunday market in Herbert Park, are suspended until further notice. pic.twitter.com/hOp7Jc8FyV — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) January 12, 2021

With the current level of confirmed Covid-19 cases remaining high, people are being asked to stay at home unless they must travel for an essential reason. The exercise limit is currently set at 5km, meaning that many of Dublin's popular markets are seeing fewer visitors than usual.

More information about current Level 5 restrictions, which are due to remain in place until the end of January, can be found here.

