Did you know Wall and Keogh offer tea subscriptions?

Looking for the perfect gift for the tea lover in your life?

Running out of teabags is a traumatic experience that no one needs in their lives. At your most vulnerable moments - first thing in the morning, after a rough night on the tear, when your auntie twice removed unexpectedly calls over for a chat - the last thing you need is for the tea caddy to be empty.

Luckily, there's a way to ensure you or the tea lover in your life is always fully stocked.

Wall and Keogh are offering monthly or bimonthly tea subscriptions, depending on how quickly you plough through a box of your favourite bags. The tea boxes include their Featured Tea - this month it's Xu Ri Dong Sheng, a Chinese tea made from lilies and amaranth flowers.

If you've been struggling to find the perfect pressie for a loved one, you really can't go wrong with tea on tap. There are so many types to choose from on the Wall and Keogh website, from Prince of Persia tea with orange blossom and jasmine to good old fashioned Irish breakfast. They've even got one called Inner Health Bitch for the health gods and goddesses among you.

Head over to the Wall and Keogh website to find out more about tea subscriptions.

Header image via Instagram/wallandkeoghtea

READ NEXT: Arran Quay coffee spot celebrates Christmas with art from local artist