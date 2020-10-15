Do hairdressers close in level 4? Everything you need to know

If, like many of us, you haven't had your hair seen to in a while, you're probably asking "do hairdressers close in level 4?" after last night's Government announcement.

It was confirmed last night that Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal will be entering level 4 of Covid-19 restrictions and that a ban on visitors to households (within level 3) will come into effect everywhere else tonight. Leo Varadkar has said that "it is more likely more counties will move to level 4 than the reverse," so Dubliners will now have many questions, not least "do hairdressers close in level 4" and "will I be able to partake in sports training?"

With level 4 potentially looming for the capital, some of these answers can be found below...

Do hairdressers close in level 4?

In the Government's National Framework for living with Covid-19, it says that level 4 allows 'primarily outdoor and essential retail and services' to open. Given that hairdressers are indoor, this would technically mean that they will be asked to close. However, since the Living with Covid plan was introduced, some elements of each level have been altered.

The National Public Health Emergency team is due to meet today to discuss the situation. If Dublin is moving to level 4, we could hear confirmation of this as early as tomorrow, as well as any new specific elements that may be introduced.

What about sports training?

Under level 4, individual sports train can take place. Non-contact group training can take place in pods of 15. This is the same situation as level 3.

So we can't visit people's homes. Can we meet elsewhere?

It was confirmed last night that people can still meet outside in groups of up to six people from a maximum of two households. Regarding meeting for a coffee or a meal, restaurants and cafés will still be able to serve outdoors to a maximum of 15 people under level 4. As long as this rule isn't altered, of course.

I guess we're working from home, right?

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin stressed last night that people should revert to working from home if they haven't done so already. Under level 3, people are told to attend the workplace 'only if absolutely necessary' and under level 4, 'only essential and designated workers' should leave their homes for work.

