Dublin Location Of Big EuroMillions Winning Ticket Revealed

The National Lottery is appealing to holiday makers who may have departed Dublin Airport yesterday (Tuesday 3rd July) to check their lottery tickets after a EuroMillions Match 5 prize worth almost €45,000 was sold in Terminal 1.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the WH Smith store and was only missing out on two lucky star numbers to grab the whopping €44 million jackpot.

Just last December, the lucky WH Smith store sold a winning Lotto jackpot ticket worth a staggering €5.4 million on Christmas Eve.

A National Lottery spokesperson reminded players who are going on holidays to play in advance to ensure that they do not miss out on big jackpots.

“What a perfect start to the holidays! The WH Smith shop at Terminal 1 is fast becoming one of our lucky Lottery stores with holiday makers hoping to scoop a top prize before they jet off.

Chief Executive of the National Lottery, Dermot Griffin has called on holiday makers abroad to carefully check their tickets:

“We are at the height of holiday season so it’s incredibly likely that the winning ticket holder is currently lying on a beach somewhere and may be unaware that they have a lottery ticket worth almost €45,000 in their suitcase!

"We are obviously urging everybody to check their tickets but we are also appealing to people currently in Ireland to contact their loved ones abroad to ensure that they do not miss out on this prize."

The winning EuroMillions numbers were: 01, 12, 15, 29, 48 Lucky Stars: 03, 05

