These Dublin Children Told To Take A Weird Pledge For Confirmation

It's no longer just drugs, alcohol and cigarettes it seems.

Your Confirmation is a very memorable day as a child in Ireland. The hardest part of the day, really, is picking out your Confirmation name. Some keep it simple and go with a Saint's name or - like a girl who confirmed along with me - you jazz it up and go with Rihanna for the shits and giggles.

There is the pledge which stats that you would abstain from drink, drugs and alcohol until whatever age you choose.

I chose to keep my pledge, successfully, until I was 16. Then, I found a field in Mayo and a can of cheap cider and it's all been downhill from there since really.

However, these students in North Dublin are being told to take a pledge of a different kind this year.

The sixth class children in Mulhuddart are being asked to promise to use their smartphones and social media, "wisely and cautiously".

The Irish Daily Mail says that added into the pledge will now be the words:

“God has blessed us with many wonderful inventions including mobile phones, tablet/iPads, computers, the internet and social media.

"When used properly these can be a great blessing, but sometimes they can be harmful to ourselves and to others.

"Do you promise to use your electronic devices, the internet and social media wisely and cautiously, with guidance from your parents/ guardian, and always be considerate of others?", to which the children respond with "I do."

Is this a good idea in this modern day and age? Let us know in the comments.

