Dublin Airport have confirmed Santa's arrival time tonight

There are just hours remaining before Santa arrives into Ireland and, according Dublin Airport, he'll be right on time.

Santa set off from the North Pole at around 10am Irish time today and people all over the world have been following his movements using this Santa tracker.

It was expected that Santa and his reindeer would be arriving into Ireland at around midnight and judging by Dublin Airport's flight arrivals, he's on right on schedule. It's obviously a busy night for Saint Nick as he makes his way around the world but barring any issues, he'll be here at midnight as planned.

🚨 Flight SAN001 from the North Pole is up on our Arrivals Board. Due at midnight. No COVID-related issues for the Big Man. 🎅 He’s got Santi-bodies to make him immune. 🎅 🛷 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Jz2309Br3R — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 24, 2020

By the time of his arrival, boys and girls all over Ireland will be long tucked up in bed in preparation for Christmas morning. Whatever presents Santa brings them will certainly be well-earned after all their good behaviour during this chaotic year.

Keep an eye on the skies, kids. He's on the way.

