Dublin Bikes will be out of action from later this evening until tomorrow morning

Dublin Bikes will be inaccessible from 6pm this evening until 5am tomorrow morning.

Essential workers that use Dublin Bikes should take note that they won't be available for use from 6pm on Monday evening until 5am on Tuesday morning.

Dublin City Council announced the news by posting 'please note that due to a system upgrade dublinbikes will not be available from 6pm tomorrow, Monday 18th until 5am on Tuesday 19th.'

Please note that due to a system upgrade dublinbikes will not be available from 6pm tomorrow, Monday 18th until 5am on Tuesday 19th.

Users are advised to visit dublinbikes.ie for more information.

(header pic: Dublin City Council)

