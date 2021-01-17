A cool new coffee van is opening up on the Northside.

Coffee vans/trucks have blown up over the last year and we are not upset over that.

The more coffee options the better.

This is one is situated in Clontarf.

A perfect little spot to get your walk in while grabbing a coffee.

I mean, what else is there to do these days?

Say hello to Bold and Brass:

It isn't opened quite yet but on their Instagram it says February 2021 so keep your eyes peeled.

It's a tough time to start a business so make sure you show these guys some love when they open up.