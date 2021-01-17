Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

A cool new coffee van is opening up on the Northside

By Alan Fisher

January 17, 2021 at 3:28pm

Share:

A cool new coffee van is opening up on the Northside.

Coffee vans/trucks have blown up over the last year and we are not upset over that.

The more coffee options the better.

This is one is situated in Clontarf.

A perfect little spot to get your walk in while grabbing a coffee.

I mean, what else is there to do these days?

Say hello to Bold and Brass:

It isn't opened quite yet but on their Instagram it says February 2021 so keep your eyes peeled.

It's a tough time to start a business so make sure you show these guys some love when they open up.

 

Share:

Latest articles

Last weekend to get your hands on this insane Christmas Toastie

This Dublin spot is doing a Cheeseburger Toastie special this weekend

Dublin dessert specialists unveil incredible milkshake coffee creation

The Cupcake Bloke on how easily he caught Covid and making use of isolation time

You may also love

Last weekend to get your hands on this insane Christmas Toastie

Dublin dessert specialists unveil incredible milkshake coffee creation

WATCH: Dublin restaurant shares video of their famous pasta being made and it's mesmerising 

This Dublin spot's new sambo is the stuff of dreams

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.