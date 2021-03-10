Dublin Bus issues update on St. Patrick's Day services

Dublin Bus has confirmed that a Sunday service will be in place on St. Patrick's Day.

In a statement, the company said: "We wish to advise customers that a Sunday service will operate on Wednesday 17 March 2021. Public transport should only be used for essential workers and essential purposes."

Under Level 5 restrictions, public transport is reserved for those traveling for essential purposes. The next Government review will take place before April 5. You can plan your journey on Dublin Bus via this link.

