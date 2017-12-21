Lifestyle

Even Forbes Is Talking About This Dublin Start-Up That Is Taking The World By Storm

If you work at a computer or are a Netflix lover, you NEED a pair of these.

Do you spend hoursssss in front of a computer screen and come home at the end of the day with a raging headache and tired eyes?

If you are one of those people, you need to take very good care of your eyes and this Dublin start-up are here to help.

Ambr Eyewear set out ten months ago to create glasses especially for those who spend long hours in front of a screen, be it at work typing away or at home looking at Netflix.

Blue light is emitted from the screen of your laptop, phone etc which is very harmful to your eyes.

However, Ambr glasses work by filtering out the harmful blue rays reducing eye strain and headaches while helping to encourage healthier sleeping habits. 

This blue light impedes your brain’s ability to produce melatonin, the sleep inducing hormone. The Blue light blockers - that are in the glasses - regulate this hormone and help you sleep better.

Hurrah. 

They are slowly starting to take over the world in the glasses business and on Wednesday morning, Forbes compared them to eyewear giant Warby Parker which is a massive compliment. 

As you can only imagine, founder Dan Nugent was delighted with the write-up and expects even bigger and better things for the coming year. 

"After a pretty eventful year, it’s culminated in us today being featured in Forbes USA in a comparison piece alongside US eyewear giant Warby Parker. 

"We started this on our couch in Dun Laoghaire under 10 months ago…so it’s a pretty mad story."

We know what you're thinking, these glasses are defo like jam-jars and will not be very pleasing on our eyes or to the eyes of others. 

You would be very wrong because they look trendy and slick AF. 

Img 0291
Img 0354

Tuesday isn't so bad...It's a sign that I've made it through Monday ☕

A post shared by Ambr Eyewear (@ambr_eyewear) on

Lennox in Two-Tone might just be our favourites.....

A post shared by Ambr Eyewear (@ambr_eyewear) on

🔥 Asteri Tortoise 🔥20% Sale while stocks last.

A post shared by Ambr Eyewear (@ambr_eyewear) on

Computer glasses you'd actually like to wear 😍

A post shared by Ambr Eyewear (@ambr_eyewear) on

The article in Forbes reads: "Ambr, another online glasses retailer, is known for its computer glasses, which are designed to reduce blue light from computer screens that put strain on our eyes. The specialized lenses are available for prescription and non-prescription so even those with perfect vision can protect their eyes while working hours a day on a computer.

"The blue light from your computer not only puts a much heavier strain on your eyes during the day, and cause some pretty serious eye fatigue. It can also create headaches and disrupt your sleep. The glasses filter out 55% of blue light, which the company says strikes a good balance between protecting your eyes and offering a clear lens."

They do prescription and non-prescription lenses, so people who need glasses can wear them instead of their regular glasses - and people who don’t need glasses can also wear them.

There is a good choice of frames on the site and by using the promo code 'HAPPYEYES' right now, you can get 10% off your next purchase. 

You can get your hands on a pair here

