This Chic Ballsbridge Home Is An Absolute Dream Come True

We'd give anything to live here...

We barely have two cents to rub together these days, but that doesn't stop us daydreaming about properties we could never afford - like this absolute beauty in Ballsbridge.

153 Lansdowne Park is decorated in a super-chic style, full of art and flooded with light.

It's high-tech too, boasting underfloor heating and an alarm system with a digital control panel and video intercom.

One of the three bedrooms has been converted into a study, while the other two are spacious and en suite.

If you love the outdoors there are two garden spaces - a graveled area at the front and a lawn and patio at the back.

Of course, it doesn't come cheap - it's on the market with Lisney for €995,000.

