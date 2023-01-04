Dublin business lets you rent a Christmas tree, and re-rent the same one next year

Handy info as households across the country scour Google for Christmas tree collection services.

The madness of Christmas has come and gone once again, and as you pack away your artificial tree or look for a way to dispose of your real one, you might already be quietly thinking ahead to next year.

If you're looking to take a more sustainable approach next Christmas but don't want to forfeit the scent and feel of a real tree, small business Dublin Christmas Tree Rental could be worth a look.

The small business allows you to rent a real Christmas tree in a pot, return it when the festive season is over and rent the very same tree again next year.

The trees start off small, but given the chance to soak up the elements over the rest of the year in their pots, grow in time with the goal to eventually reach the ceiling. The service would especially be ideal for families with small children, who can watch the tree grow and grow each year.

Owner Colm already has a successful tree business in Cork, @corkpotgrownchristmastrees, which allows customers to rent or buy trees in pots, and is planning to bring the same model to Dublin for next Christmas. Colm says "it's a very sustainable way to celebrate Christmas... and you can even rent the same tree again".

If you always look forward to unboxing your favourite old decorations, year in year out, this could be the business for you - your tree can carry as much sentimentality, and you can watch it grow over the years.

Keep an eye on Dublin Christmas Tree Rental and suss them out for next year HERE.

Header image via Instagram/corkgrownpotchristmastrees

