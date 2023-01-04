Pedestrian zone beside Ha'penny Bridge to begin construction this month

Further pedestrianisation is on the way.

Construction is set to begin on Liffey Street Lower to create a new pedestrian zone beside the Ha'penny Bridge. Originally works were meant to begin on this new pedestrian zone at the beginning of 2022, but had to be put on pause due to conflicting construction works.

According to Dublin City Council,

"Liffey Street (both Upper and Lower) provides an important link between the north and south city centre shopping and tourist precincts. Liffey Street can experience some 30,000 pedestrians and some 2,500 vehicles per day, and accommodation of same will present the Contractor no small challenge during the Works."

This construction of this new plaza will take place under the Public Realm Strategy.

"The proposed Works will involve a full upgrade of the footpaths and carriageway at this location. The footpaths will be widened and repaved in granite, and notable new planting will be included to match those already introduced in other recently completed city center streets."

Liffey Street Plaza Works

The following is what people can expect from the construction:

"The Liffey Street Public Realm project involves the excavation, reconstruction, milling and reconstruction of the asphalt carriageway and the repaving of the footpaths with new granite slabs and setts laid on a new high strength bedding mortar, replacing the existing pavement materials, and as shown on the scheme design drawings (attached).

"The existing pedestrian area on Liffey Street Upper is extended to the intersection with Abbey Street. A new pedestrian plaza will be created on Liffey Street Lower between Strand Street and the Quays.

"The Works involve the replacement of an existing gas main, the provision and installation of new watermains, the provision of new surface water sewers, public lighting and communications ducts, street furniture in the form of bollards, benches, bicycle stands, and bins and the replacement of some utility covers and frames within the site extents.

The Works also involve the provision of planted areas throughout the scheme."

Works are set to begin on the new Liffey Street plaza on Monday 23rd January and could take up to two years to complete. You can read more about the works HERE.

Header image via DHB Architects

