Lifestyle

Dublin Driver's Valid Excuse For Quick Parking Shows Clampers Have A Heart

That's one way of getting out of a ticket and a clamp for sure

Car Clamp

We're sure that this driver would have gladly taken the parking and clamping fine today - possibly the greatest day of his life so far - but clampers in the capital had other ideas anyways.

This picture was taken on lower Mount Street and was sent into Lovin' Dublin by one of our readers. 

As Dilly was passing by this car on Friday morning, she saw a note inside the window which said: "Sorry if late back. Wife having baby." followed by a smiley face and an extra sorry at the bottom of the note.

The note didn't go unnoticed by the main people of the parking services who were quick to write a reply note to the person in question.

As Dilly returned, she saw the second note on the outside of the window, stuck underneath the windscreen of the car which stated: 

"From Dublin street parking services we wish your wife easy birth and congrats!"

Clamp Dublin

Dilly told Lovin' that there is still "No clamp! And the cars still there [and has been] for the last couple of hours, I’ve just passed it again!"

That's one way of being excused for abandoning your car anyways.

Thanks to Dilly Cramp for sending this our way. If you want to get in touch with us, please feel free to send a message on our Facebook page.

READ NEXT: Heavy Snow In The UK Is Affecting Flights To And From Dublin Airport Today

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
Dublin Driver's Valid Excuse For Quick Parking Shows Clampers Have A Heart
Dublin Driver's Valid Excuse For Quick Parking Shows Clampers Have A Heart
This Dalkey Home Is An Absolute Dream Come True
This Dalkey Home Is An Absolute Dream Come True
Only Irish Folk Would Understand Why This 'Fish Town' Wikipedia Page Is So Funny
Only Irish Folk Would Understand Why This 'Fish Town' Wikipedia Page Is So Funny
Five Deadly Dublin Walks That Are Worth Getting Off The Sofa For
Five Deadly Dublin Walks That Are Worth Getting Off The Sofa For
11 Stunning Holiday Destinations In Ireland You Can Get To By Train
11 Stunning Holiday Destinations In Ireland You Can Get To By Train
There's a Pretty Sweet Discount On Our Holy Grail Skincare Product At Arnotts Right Now
There's a Pretty Sweet Discount On Our Holy Grail Skincare Product At Arnotts Right Now
Someone In Dublin Has Just Won The Jackpot In Tonight's Euromillions Plus Draw
Someone In Dublin Has Just Won The Jackpot In Tonight's Euromillions Plus Draw
This Stunning Killiney Home Comes With Its Own Spa
This Stunning Killiney Home Comes With Its Own Spa
11 Amazing Photos That Show Just How Beautiful Christmas In Dublin Is
11 Amazing Photos That Show Just How Beautiful Christmas In Dublin Is
This Gorgeous Killiney House Is Like Something From The Swiss Alps
This Gorgeous Killiney House Is Like Something From The Swiss Alps
This World Famous Irish Celebrity Is Spending A Lot Of Money This Christmas For Families In Need
This World Famous Irish Celebrity Is Spending A Lot Of Money This Christmas For Families In Need
St. James's Hospital Has Issued A Warning About An 'Outbreak Of Gonnorrhoea' This Christmas
St. James's Hospital Has Issued A Warning About An 'Outbreak Of Gonnorrhoea' This Christmas
Conor McGregor Pictured Posing With Son Of A Senior Kinahan Cartel Member
News

Conor McGregor Pictured Posing With Son Of A Senior Kinahan Cartel Member
Heavy Snow In The UK Is Affecting Flights To And From Dublin Airport Today
Dublin

Heavy Snow In The UK Is Affecting Flights To And From Dublin Airport Today
This Dublin Road Is To Close For Three Days In January
News

This Dublin Road Is To Close For Three Days In January
A Judge Has Described Temple Bar As A "Disgrace To Ireland"
Dublin

A Judge Has Described Temple Bar As A "Disgrace To Ireland"

Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
News

Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
News

Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
Dublin

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
Feature

This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2017 Lovin Dublin