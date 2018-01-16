Lifestyle

Dublin Man Has Done The Sweetest Thing With Big Lottery Winnings

A kind-hearted Dublin man, who struck gold after winning €50,000 on a National Lottery scratch card, surprised his best friend by telling him that they will split the prize down the middle. 

Both men, who are in their 20’s and who work together, claimed their prize of €50,000 (€25,000 each) which was won on an All Cash Platinum scratch card. The ticket was purchased at the Supervalu store in Fairgreen, Naas, Co. Kildare.

The lads grew up together on the same street in Dublin and now work together too. They've been inseparable all their life and the man who bought the ticket said they have always shared every bit of luck.

“It was the first thing that came into my head when I realised I won. I called himself and said ‘You’ve just won €25,000’. He didn’t believe me so I called around to his house and showed him. I’m delighted to share my win with him – he’s been my best pal since we were nippers."

The friend in question was more than happy to be handed half of the surprise winnings stating: “It’s funny as we were in the shop this morning getting breakfast and my card was declined. The win could not have come at a better time!”

New Year's Resolution: Find yourself a friend like this...

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

