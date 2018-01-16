Lifestyle Property and Living

Nearly 1,000 Homes In Dublin All Refused Planning Permission For The Same Reason

Something to keep in mind if you're going building in the capital.

Planning permission for 927 new homes in Dublin have been refused by An Bord Pleanála.

The fast-track approvals process were being sought by Viscount Securities who wanted a 10-year permission to build nearly 1,000 homes at a big site at Clay Farm on Ballyogan Road.

There were 53 submissions made for the 365 houses and 562 apartments but concerns were raised about flooding. 

According to The Irish Independent, the board said it was "not satisfied" with how the developer had tackled the issue of flooding for the buildings and felt that not enough information was provided on how it would manage storm waters in an area that is at risk of flooding. 

Originally in 2015, at a meeting of the Dundrum Area Committee, Councillors were informed on a planning application submitted by Viscount Securities which aimed to construct 410 residential units on lands at Clay Farm off the Ballyogan Road. 

Clay Farm is situated in the south of the county in Leopardstown, Dublin 18. Clay Farm has been described as "undoubtedly one of the best developments to be released in South Dublin" and boasts a backdrop of the picturesque setting of the Dublin Mountains.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

