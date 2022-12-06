Dublin named one of the best places in the world to spend Christmas by Condé Nast

Our cosy pubs, plentiful tree-lighting ceremonies and festive shopping streets all came together to earn us our spot on the list.

Dublin has been named as one of the 32 best places to spend Christmas around the world, in a recent article by Condé Nast.

The publication cited the Live Crib, our Christmas markets and the twinkling lights on Grafton Street as reasons for the choice.

The piece reads:

If your idea of Christmas merriment includes an authentic Irish pub crawl (we get it), then Dublin is your place. There’s no better way to warm up on a cold Christmas night than with some black pudding and a few pints—and trust us, this city has enough cozy bars to last you through New Year’s. But the Irish capital isn’t just about drinking, of course. Holiday offerings include Christmas markets, decked-out shops on Grafton Street, and tree-lighting ceremonies galore.

I haven't seen many people opting for the black pudding/pint combo they speak of during a cold Christmas evening, but we'll take their word for it.

Condé Nast mentioned the Westbury as the ideal place to stay in the lead up to Christmas, writing: "The Westbury becomes even more luxurious during the holidays, with prime views overlooking the lights of Grafton Street during afternoon tea".

They also included the likes of Dubai, Vienna, Hong Kong and Inari in Finland as great places to spend the festive season.

